This Take Apart Dinosaur set from Dinosaur Planet is 30% off at Amazon UK

If there’s one thing kids love, it’s dinosaurs. As terrifying as these creatures would’ve been millions of years ago, there’s something so exciting about them as far as curious little explorers are concerned.

Dinosaur toys are always popular, but educational dinosaur toys are extra special – and that’s exactly what we’ve found from ENJSD’s Dinosaur Planet range.

Offering a trio of terrifying dinosaurs (we actually think they’re quite cute, in all honesty), each has a series of screws that can be removed to take them apart (poor things). Still, it’s a great way to help build confidence with puzzle-solving, hand-eye coordination, and logical thinking.

Whether you pick the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, or Velociraptor, each offers posable parts, too – so your little one can play with them, even when they’re not learning. Each stands between six and seven inches tall, so they’re ideal for display once you’ve assembled them.

Take Apart Dinosaur Toys - was £10.00 , now £7.21 at Amazon Offering three dinosaurs with removable parts, and a small electric drill to put them together again, this toy is an ideal way to promote problem-solving.

The included drill has two-way functionality, meaning it can be used to screw in or unscrew the included bolts, and there are different sizes, too, which adds an additional layer of challenge. Additional attachments are included to fit those sizes.

Thankfully, it’s not all guesswork (just in case the adults are stumped, too), as the box includes an instruction manual.

User reviews are very positive, with many noting that the figures are well made and that the drill is safe for kids – although you will need a pair of AAA batteries to be able to use it.

Needless to say, some supervision is required given the small pieces included, as well as when handling the drill.