Black Friday toys deal: Save 20% on a Dig a Dozen gem set

If your kids are budding geologists or have a fascination with buried treasure, we may have found the perfect Black Friday toys deal for you.

The Dig a Dozen Gem Blocks have been reduced from $24.99 to $19.99 at Amazon , netting you a $5 saving on a fun and educational gift for all ages.

The set comes with twelve chisels and brushes and twelve digging blocks each containing a mysterious and unique gem for your child to dig and discover. By chipping away at the block, they’ll feel like a real treasure hunter as they slowly unearth the buried gem from the block.

The gems aren’t just a bit of fun either, they’re also an excellent way to teach your kids about science. Once your mini-miner has unearthed a gem from its block, a full-color, fact-filled learning card will help them identify what they’ve found, as well as giving them some detailed information on how the gem is formed and where it’s usually discovered. The kit has been officially authenticated by STEM to provide the highest standard of science learning.

The Dig a Dozen Gem Blocks: was $24,99, now $19.99 at Amazon. This saves you $5 on this amazing educational science toy for kids of all ages.

The twelve hidden gems span a wide variety of different types such as Dalmatian jasper, howlite, Persian Gulf agate, rhodonite, amethyst, orange calcite, red jasper, sodalite, amazonite, lapis lazuli, snowflake obsidian, and unakite. This will give children fresh excitement and learning opportunities as they uncover each block.

The wide variety also makes it perfect not just for one rock hunter working on their own, but for parties and playgroups too. Just remember that though kids love them, the gems need to be soaked beforehand to make them muddier and easier to investigate, and this can create a little bit of mess.

Amazon reviews are positive for the blocks, with ratings of 4.6 out of 5 after 1,863 global ratings. Reviews highlight the hours of fun the surprisingly time-consuming digging process can give to children — especially if made part of an outside game where the blocks are buried around a pretend “dig site” — and the satisfaction that being able to identify and keep the gems brings.

