Save 40% on this Cyber Monday Waterpik deal and achieve a deeper clean for less

Save yourself a bundle on dental care this Cyber Monday offer — get 40% off the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser. When a brand name is synonymous with a kind of product, you know they make the best on the market. Waterpik water flossers are no exception.

Our testers tried out the Waterpik cordless select and the Waterpik Ultra, both of which made it into our guide to the best water flossers, having impressed our team no end. While we've not yet had the pleasure of trying out the Cordless Advanced, 70% of users on Amazon rated it the full five stars, with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating overall.

Cordless water flossers are a handy and portable alternative to corded water flossers, which tend to have larger reservoirs but are restricted by their need for a power outlet. The Waterpik cordless water flosser is global voltage compatible and comes with a micro-fiber travel bag, tip storage case, and water plug for use on the go.

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser| Was $99.99 , Now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can save an incredible 40% on this Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser. The handheld design features quiet operation and a rechargeable battery. A convenient charger connects magnetically and charges in four hours

The Waterpik Cordless Advanced water flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50% more effective than dental floss for improving gum health. Just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth, and start flossing.

With an electronic pressure control and three settings, the Cordless Advanced lets you personalize your water pressure intensity, plus it's waterproof and can be used in the shower. Using a unique combination of water pulsation and pressure it works to remove plaque and debris that can cause bad breath, gum disease and tooth decay.

If you're still not sure whether to make the jump, a study in Compendium compared a group of people who only brushed their teeth with another group who brushed their teeth and used a water flosser. Not flossing at all carries a higher risk of oral hygiene problems, including gum inflammation and disease. The group who added water flossing to their dental hygiene routine had significantly improved gum health after just four weeks. This water flosser is also approved American Dental Association (ADA), earning their Seal of Acceptance, so you know you can trust it with your dental hygiene.

