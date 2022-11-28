It's your last chance to get a $70 discount on Fitbit's best watch in the Cyber Monday sales

The Fitbit Sense 2 was only released in September 2022 but now, just two months later, you can slip this Apple Watch alternative on to your wrist for $100 less. Simply head over to Amazon and you'll find it has slashed 33% off for Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) but be warned: the offer is only likely to be around today so you need to hurry.

The watch is good value for money, packing in all of the top-line features available from Fitbit, including EDA stress sensors and an ECG heart health monitor. It's comfortable to wear and comes with 40 activity modes including HIIT and Interval Training. It'll keep an eye on your resting heart rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation and breathing rate too.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2| was $299.95 now $199.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With its long-lasting battery, great looks, extensive fitness features, GPS and 5ATM water resistance, Fitbit Sense 2 is a likeable, casual fitness tracker watch.

It also looks really smart. Similar in many regards to the Apple Watch, there's a choice of three colors: shadow grey/graphite, lunar white/ platinum and blue mist/ pale gold. These reflect the color of the strap as well as the surround that encircles the reasonably sharp OLED screen. The nicely animated interface is also eye-catching.

Fancy a swim? This device is water resistant to 5ATM/50M (just don't take it into the sauna or hot tub). Want to lift weights? There's a weightlifting mode that gives you an idea of your heart rate and calories burned. The modes also cover yoga, spinning, aerobics and indoor climbing. Okay, so it's not going to be perfect for hardcore fitness fanatics but if you're a casual exerciser, you'll find it definitely does the job.

With a battery life of around six days, a clear 40.4 x 40.4 OLED screen, iOS and Android compatibility and the ability to tell the time too (ooh, yes!), it packs a lot into its small size and, with an equally small price, it's worth considering.

