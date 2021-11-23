Black Friday Bowflex C7 bike deal: Get 40% off spin bike

If you are ready to hit the road on a new bike but don't want to endure harsh winter conditions, the Bowflex C7 bike will get you there in the comfort of your living room. And this Black Friday Bowflex C7 bike deal will save you $600 at Best Buy on a high-quality spin bike.

Spin bikes are designed particularly to mimic the feel of riding on the road. And like other Bowflex products, this one is engineered for a smooth, quiet ride. While you cycle, this bike offers the so-called 7" JRNY experience, which is a digital fitness platform where you can choose from daily custom workouts, guided coaching and streaming entertainment so you can watch from your existing streaming accounts such as Netflix and Hulu.

The Bowflex C7 bike — on sale for 40% off the list price — also connects with popular cycling apps such as Peloton and Zwift; and the included 3-lb. weights (with easy-reach cradles) can be used in a pinch during any workout. (If you aren't sure what type of exercise bike to buy, check out Live Science's Recumbent bikes vs. Upright bikes explainer.)

The Bowflex C7 bike comes equipped with a 7-inch HD touchscreen, dual-sided pedals for both toe cages and clips, and an integrated media rack for your iPad or other tablet. In addition, the bike is made for a range of levels and body types. As one reviewer points out on the Bowflex site, the bike offers a big range in the resistance, and it has a four-way adjustment for the handlebars and seat (for any height). There are 100 different resistance levels and the bike is set up like a racing bike with handlebars and a seat that are adjustable in both the vertical and horizontal directions.

With Bowflex’s JRNY membership, you can get even more out of this exercise bike including a fitness assessment (to help design tailored workouts); adaptive workouts (the platform uses machine learning to adjust and personalize workouts over time); layered workouts (layer workouts with streaming entertainment, virtual locations and Bowflex Radio); more than 50 scenic destinations to match your speed; on-demand classes; real-time coaching; connectivity to your streaming subscriptions; and rewards and tracking.

Whether you are a novice who wants to get started on your spinning journey or a cyclist with lots of mileage under their belt, the Bowflex C7 exercise bike might be the perfect purchase. And for Black Friday, the bike is selling for 40% off the list price.

