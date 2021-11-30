Save $100 on Bowflex adjustable dumbbells for Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday dumbbells deal could be the perfect purchase for yourself or anyone interested in adding to their home gym. Even if you are just considering getting in shape, the Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are a smart buy. Not only do you save loads of space — 30 dumbbells versus 2 adjustable ones — you can also switch from one weight amount to another without having to pick up new dumbbells.

The ever-popular Bowflex =SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are on sale right now at Best Buy for $299, for a 25% savings, or $100 off. With a single set of these Bowflex home weights, you can switch from 5 to 52.5 pounds; for the first 25 pounds, the weight can go up in 2.5-pound increments. Plus, this Cyber Monday dumbbells set deal includes a one-year JRNY Membership, a value of $149 value. The JRNY fitness app evaluates your fitness level and then curates daily workouts just for you. The service learns and adapts as you increase your fitness level so it can adapt your for the stronger, fitter you. Every day, the app will recommend four brand-new workouts, with the exercises and levels based on your abilities and features you seem to like.

: $399 Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: $399 $299 at Best Buy This set of dumbbells comes with 15 weight settings, from 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds, with 2.5-pound increments up to 25 pounds. The durable molding means the weights are quiet, while the grip makes them easy to use for any exercise, from high-repetition bicep curls to squats. And right now, you'll save a whopping $100.





These Bowflex dumbbells are the equivalent of 15 sets of dumbbells. After 25 pounds, the weights can be increased in 5-pound increments up to 50 pounds, and then another 2.5 pounds for the max of 52.5 pounds. And with such a range of weights to dial between, you can do high-repetition with the lower weights and switch seamlessly to lower reps of shoulder shrugs, bicep curls or even squats — all with the turn of a dial. And you don't have to worry about clanging, as the dumbbells are coated with a soft molding for smooth lift-off, solid grip and all around comfort.

The JRNY app also allows you to sweat it out with real trainers for a range of customized classes. While in class, to change a weight setting, all you have to do is turn the dial and lock in the weight you want, while leaving the other behind.

One of the reviewers on Amazon noted that the dumbbells were a big space-saver and that the mechanism for adjusting the weights is well-designed; however, they said that you have to be careful when reinserting the dumbbells into the base to make sure none of the plates stick.

