Early Black Friday Deal: Save up to $80 on these air purifiers at Amazon

If you've yet to discover the benefits an air purifier can bring to your home, then this early Black Friday deal on Medify's bestselling MA-50 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter could be your chance.

With a discount of $81.25 at Amazon, now $243.75 instead of $325.00, the Medify MA-50 Air Purifier is a superb deal and a fantastic air purifier that can purify large spaces up to 2,200 sq. ft in one hour and 1,100 sq. ft in 30 minutes thanks to a combination of UV light and Hepa H13 filtration which together can remove up to 99.9% of particles larger than 0.1microns.

This makes this an ideal air purifier for modest-sized homes and apartments, and for rooms that can benefit the most from cleaner air such as bedrooms, living rooms, classrooms and offices. It’s a compact, quiet, efficient and unobtrusive way to purify your home.

Save over $80 on this Medify MA-50 air purifier at Amazon and discover the difference its UV Light and Hepa filtration can make to the quality of your air at home. It's simple to use, with a soft-touch control panel with a 2-12 hour timer, and can clean large spaces up to 2,200 sq ft in just an hour.

A compact air purifier at a compact price, save $17.85 off this popular air purifier at Amazon. It's ideal for smaller rooms and spaces and can clean up to 660 sq ft in one hour, or 330 sq ft in 30 minutes. Its HEPA H13 filtration can remove 99.9% of particles down to 0.1 microns in size.

Save $23.26 off this wall-mounted air purifier at Amazon. Fitted with an H13 HEPA filter, it can remove 99.9% of particles from pollutants, and purify a room up to 640 sq ft in just 30 minutes. The MA-35 comes with wall mounting accessories (but not a stand.)

Whereas some air purifiers rely on just a HEPA filter or similar filtration system, or UV light to kill germs and other pollutants, this Medify MA-50 Air Purifier utilizes both to ensure your air is as clean as possible. The short-wave UV light in particular actually deactivates airborne particles and pathogens, and you can easily turn off the light with a touch of a button.

The HEPA H13 filtration can remove 99.9% of particles from such pollutants as smoke, pet dander, dust, and smoke, anything down to 0.1 microns in size. It is more effective than than older HEPA H11 (0.3 microns) air purifiers. The HEPA filter and identical replacements can last between 3-4 months.

The Medify MA-50 Air Purifier is a breeze to operate, too. With a gentle touch or two, the control panel can be used to select from four fan speeds, a sleep mode, adjust the child lock, and set the timer between 2-12 hours.

It's also gratifying to know that this air purifier is Energy Star-rated and is backed by a lifetime warranty (so long as you only use genuine Medify replacement filters).

