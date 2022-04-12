Best toys for kindergarteners 2022: Fun and educational toys for your young ones

Play together and make memories with these best toys for kindergarteners.

We've put together a great list of the best toys for kindergarteners to help you educate and entertain your little ones.

When a child reaches kindergarten age, they begin to have different needs from their infant or toddler stages. Their brains develop rapidly, meaning they need things to stimulate, educate, and entertain them. Because of this, it’s important to keep in mind the types of toys you are selecting when buying one for a kindergartener.

Between the ages of five to seven, children can also have various interests. Providing them with different types of toys can pique their interest in their favorite areas, as well as introducing them to new, fun subjects can help to broaden their horizons. Kindergarten, for many children, is the first place where they are able to truly explore learning new concepts. Learning these new concepts, especially STEM-related ones, can help them prepare for future grades – potentially putting them ahead of their peers academically. Developing their fine motor skills is also crucial during this point in development.

But, finding toys that can help them do all these things can prove to be a more significant challenge than you might expect – especially if you are new to the toy-buying world. Whether you’re a first-time parent to a kindergartener or if you’ve had children in the age range before, finding the suitable toys that will be worth your money is key.

We’ve compiled a list of the best toys for kindergarteners to help you find the perfect one. Keep reading to find out some great deals on them, too! And if your kids are a little too young for these toys, our guide to the best toys for preschoolers is has you covered.

(Image credit: YEEBAY)

1. YEEBAY fort building kit for kids Specifications Price: $55.99 Age range: 5-8 years Brand: YEEBAY Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to assemble + Moderately priced, usually on sale for less Reasons to avoid - Lots of parts to assemble - Can be damaged if a child is hard on the pieces during assembly

The YEEBAY Fort Building Kit for Kids is an excellent toy for kids who have a creative side to them. With over 60 different pieces to assemble, your child can build their dream fort in a short amount of time. To assemble, all your child will need to do is follow the step-by-step guide provided with the kit. Even better, the pieces click together and are easy to pull apart.

This kit also teaches your child to think outside of the box when they are building and creating things. Each time they play with this toy, they can create a different structure, too.

(Image credit: Motoworx)

2. Motoworx fun foam toy rocket launcher Specifications Price: $19.99 Age range: 3+ years Brand: Motoworx Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + So much fun + Launch stand is very durable Reasons to avoid - Only comes with six rockets - Wings may fall off of rockets if launched too quickly

The Motoworx fun foam toy rocket launcher will be a great addition to your child’s toy collection, especially since it can be used repeatedly, providing hours of fun. Best used outside in the backyard, the set comes with six rockets that can be shot up to 100 feet in the air.

The rockets are made of foam, making them soft and safe to use. Parents love this rocket launcher set because of its ability to be both fun and educational as they can teach kids about STEM concepts such as physics.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The search for a children’s tablet can be exhausting, with all the different brands that have similar features. However, the Amazon Kids Fire 7 tablet stands out among the rest. For slightly less than $100, you can purchase a tablet that comes with the ability to control what your child can and cannot access. While this may seem like a no-brainer, it is actually a game-changer.

Parental controls on the Fire 7 tablet are easy to use and understand, so there is no learning curve. It also comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, which gives you access to over 20,000 different apps and books for your child to enjoy (to continue to use, you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription fee).

(Image credit: Toy Pal)

4. Toy Pal 7-in-1 engineering building set Specifications Price: $29.99 Age range: 6-12 years Brand: Toy Pal Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes with 163 pieces + Under $30 + Includes instructions Reasons to avoid - Requires assembly - May be too complex for younger kindergarteners

The Toy Pal 7-in-1 Engineering Building Set is a great toy that provides both an entertaining and educational experience for children ages 6-12. With over 160 pieces to choose from, your kindergartener will be able to create anything from a bulldozer to a race car.

This set is perfect for kids interested in robotics or engineering or who simply have a curiosity to build things. It comes with a comprehensive instruction booklet, so you can work alongside your little one to create anything that comes to mind. Your child can also develop and hone their motor skills, critical thinking, and creativity.

(Image credit: Osmo)

5. Osmo coding starter kit for iPad Specifications Price: $54.59 Age range: 5-10 years Brand: Osmo Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available for iPad and Amazon Fire tablets + Includes three games for kids to choose from Reasons to avoid - Bit expensive - Have to remove accessories from iPad before kit can be used

Finding the right technology to teach your kindergartener about coding can be tough. The Osmo Coding Starter Kit for iPad is a toy meant for kids ages 5-10, taking your child from beginner coding concepts to more expert challenges. It connects directly to an iPad (or Fire Tablet, but you’ll have to buy the specific version for this), coming with everything you need to set up the coding system, including stackable storage for game pieces and the essential Osmo base for the iPad to sit on.

Your child will be able to learn hands-on what it’s like to be a coder through three interactive games: Coding Awbie (use coding commands to take a fun character on an adventure), Coding Jam (create a beat and learn about patterns and loops), and Coding Duo (work together using strategy to complete over 60+ coding puzzles). These fun games will keep your kindergartener entertained through the self-guided, hands-on activities.

(Image credit: Lite-Brite)

6. Lite-Brite ultimate classic retro toy Specifications Price: $14.97 Age range: 4-15 years Brand: Lite Brite Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bigger screen + Comes with hundreds of pegs that can be stored away easily Reasons to avoid - Requires batteries - Does not come with a carrying case

Remember the Lite-Brite toy from your childhood? The Lite Brite company has upgraded the toy, creating its best version yet. With over 200 different colored pegs to choose from, your child can create whatever design they can dream up on the board.

There are six different templates that your kindergartener can learn from, too, so they won’t have to worry about running out of ideas. It does require batteries, though, so don’t forget to grab some before your child starts getting creative.

It is rated 4.6/5 by users on Amazon, so it’s clear that parents and children love it, especially as it helps to fine tune those motor-skills and hand-eye coordination. Plus, you can usually find it on sale for $5 less than the list price.

(Image credit: Scientoy)

7. Scientoy flower garden building toy Specifications Price: $26.99 Age range: 3-7 years Brand: Scientoy Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Pieces are washable and non-toxic + Comes with a carrying case + Includes a little watering pot Reasons to avoid - Small age range - More gardening tools would have been nice

If you’re looking for a way to teach your child about gardening, the Scientoy Flower Garden Building Toy is just the thing for your budding botanist. Your kindergartner can mix and match from 130 pieces to create their own unique beautiful garden. All they have to do is plug each piece into the grass-colored stand to use it.

Each piece is BPA-free and made of environmentally-friendly materials, meaning you won’t have to worry as they’re safe for your child. Because they are made from these materials, the flower parts are easy to clean too, all it takes is a little water. So, playing on the beach or in the dirt is highly encouraged! When your child is done playing, they can pack everything away in the small, convenient carrying case.

(Image credit: Hapinest)

8. Hapinest DIY dinosaur toy lantern night light kit Specifications Price: $16.95 Age range: 6+ years Brand: Hapinest Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun and easy to put together + Light changes colors Reasons to avoid - Can only be built once - Requires batteries (not included)

If your kindergartener loves dinosaurs, they will love the Hapinest Make Your Own Dinosaur Lantern Night Light Kit. Building the nightlight is easy with step-by-step instructions and clearly labeled parts. It comes with everything you need to put the lantern together, minus the two AAA batteries.

The kit also comes with several stickers, glitter dust, and beads to decorate with to customize the lantern. The lights also change color, creating fun effects for your kindergartener to watch. Reviewers love this product, rating it 4.5/5 stars on Amazon because of its durability and easy assembly.

(Image credit: Educational Insights)

Educational Insights Geosafari Jr. kidscope Specifications Price: $28.99 Age range: 5-9 years Brand: Educational Insights Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes with 60 different slides + Built-in storage to keep slides safe + Includes a scientific guide with 200+ facts Reasons to avoid - Requires batteries - A bit heavy for smaller children

The Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Kidscope is a great hands-on educational tool, especially for those learning at home. It comes with 15 different printed slides, with each slide featuring four images (60 images total). There are so many cool things to look at, from close ups of flowers and vegetables, to gemstones and bugs.

Kids can examine the slides through the two large eyepieces, all they need to do is turn the easy-focus knob and any of the slides can be magnified up to 3x larger than what they are.

The Kidscope also comes with a science guide containing fun facts about each image on each slide. It’s rated a 4.4/5 on Amazon, with reviewers raving about the feasibility of the product and the storage on the microscope for the slides so that they don’t get lost.

(Image credit: Picasso Tiles)

10. Picasso Tiles magnetic 3D building tiles Specifications Price: $27.99 Age range: 3+ years Brand: Picasso Tiles Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Magnets! + Bright colors Reasons to avoid - Although all corners are rounded, some pieces are a bit pointy

Picasso Tiles have combined the two best toys into one awesome play experience - building blocks and magnets. There are 60 titles in a box, with a selection of different sized squares and triangles available in eight bright yet transparent colors. The magnets allow the tiles to attach and detach with ease, but they’re also strong enough to create 2D as well as 3D structures.

If you want to teach your tiny tot about colors, geometrical shapes, and spatial concepts for building, then we highly recommend Picasso Tiles. With a 90% 5 star rating on Amazon - and that’s from almost 30,000 reviews - this is one of the best toys for kindergartners we have ever seen!