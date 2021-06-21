Best Prime Day board game deals: save up to 35% on STEM and strategy games

By

Find great savings on classics such as Twilight Imperium, and educational STEM games from Osmo

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition board game
Twilight Imperium 4th Edition board game (Image credit: Fantasy Flight Publishing, Inc)

This Prime Day you can still pick up some incredible savings on board games to challenge, educate and entertain your family. From teens to toddlers, there are a bunch of brilliant board game deals for all ages, including the critically acclaimed epic strategy game Twilight Imperium – now only $95.89, saving you over $54, or the Osmo - Genius Starter Kit for iPad which right now is 35% off at Amazon. 

Take a look below for a range of other fantastic board games deals this Prime Day. 

BEST PRIME DAY TWILIGHT IMPERIUM DEAL

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition: $149.95 $95.89 at Amazon
This epic science sci-fi strategy game puts players in control over their own inter-galactic civilization, vying for control of planetary systems through trade, diplomacy and conquest. This Prime Day you can save 36% off the 4th Edition of this acclaimed game.View Deal

Risk: The Lord of The Rings Trilogy Edition: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The classic world conquest game is given a touch of Tolkien, as 2 to 4 players battle for control of Middle Earth, building their armies and rolling dice to take territory. You can start your own adventure today for just $34.99 saving a precious 30%! View Deal

Catan Starfarers: $99.99 $74.25 at Amazon
The classic resource-collecting, trading and building strategy game takes to the stars. You and fellow space explorers compete to control planetary and become Ambassador to the Galactic Council. Save 25% on this game this Prime Day! View Deal

Star Wars™: Rebellion board game: $99.95 $73.56 at Amazon
The battle between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire is played out on the tabletop between 2 to 4 players. You can save 26% on the usual price this Prime Day.View Deal

Carcassonne Board Game Big Box: $66.99 $57.50 at Amazon
In this Medieval tile-placement city builder 2 to 6 players each take the role of a feudal lord, assigning workers, collecting resources and expanding their cities. Save $9.50 on this huge box which includes the base game, plus 11 expansions! View Deal

Pandemic Hot Zone North America: $19.99 $6.99 at Amazon
A deadly viral outbreak threatens to overwhelm the Earth (sounds almost too familiar, right?) – you and your team must work together to halt the spread and find a cure. This slimmed-down version of the popular Pandemic board game is now just $6.99 saving you $13! View Deal

A Game of Thrones Mother of Dragon expansion: $39.95 $29.65 at Amazon
For fans of Game of Thrones, this board game expansion introduces House Targaryen to the struggle for the Iron Throne, as well as a new vassal system, adding to the strategic challenge. Requiring a copy of the base game to play, you can pick up a copy of this expansion and save 26%! View Deal

Happy Little Dinosaurs Base Game: $20 $13.99 at Amazon
Sometimes it feels like the end of the world: but in this prehistoric-themed game 2 to 4 players must help their little dinosaurs survive predators, hot lava and yes even meteors! This Prime Day you can save 30% on the base game – may the best dino win! View Deal

The Crew - Quest for Planet Nine: $14.95 $10.39 at Amazon
This award-winning adventure card game launches you into outer space, in search of a mysterious planet at the edge of the Solar System. Aimed at ages 10 and up, you can pick up a copy for just $10.39.  View Deal

Osmo - Genius Starter Kit: $139.99 $90.49 at Amazon
This bundle of educational puzzle games is designed to develop problem-solving, math, spelling and punctuation skills. Aimed at ages between 6 and 10, right now you can save 35%, which also includes two extra co-op  games, plus an Osmo iPad base!View Deal