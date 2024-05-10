One of the best Apple Airpod alternative running headphones is now 20% off

I spend a fair few hours each week working out. I walk to the gym, I work out, and walk back, or I go for a 30-minute run through my neighborhood. While my shoes and outfits change, the two permanents are my Apple Watch Ultra, and my Beats Fit Pro — and the latter of these is discounted at Walmart right now.

The retailer is offering the Beats Fit Pro for just $154.99, which means you can save $44.99 on a product I awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars in my Beats Fit Pro review.

What makes them so good? I love my AirPods Pro, but they're just not secure enough for a bench press, a run, or even push-ups. Thanks to a subtle little 'fin' on the Beats Fit Pro, they sit nicely whatever happens. In fact, I slipped over on a run, took a tumble and they both stayed in my ears.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95, now $154.99 Walmart Save 20% on these earbuds, which offer AirPods-like connectivity for Apple devices and excellent noise canceling in a variety of color options.

The Beats Fit Pro also borrow liberally from their Apple stablemates; there's active noise canceling, including transparency mode so you can hear what's going on around you, while they also pack Apple's instant-pairing technology so you can switch between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac with ease.

Add to that some impressive battery life, and the small case that's easily pocketable for when you need more juice, and they really are the best of AirPods Pro, albeit for gym visits, cardio, or even long walks. They come in more colors than that boring white finish, too.

Image 1 of 3 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds and carry case (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes) The Beats Fit Pro earbuds situated inside the carry case (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes) The Beats Fit Pro earbuds carry case closed (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

Key features: Comfortable when working out, instant-pairing with Apple devices, active noise canceling.

Price history: This just about undercuts the lowest price we've seen in a while, but Walmart isn't the only site that's discounted the Beats Fit Pro.

Price comparison: Amazon has the Beats Fit Pro for $159.99, while Target has them for the same price.

Reviews consensus: These earbuds are, pretty much, AirPods for fitness enthusiasts. They offer great battery life, a comfortable fit and a handy charging case in the box. Add to that some fantastic noise canceling, including transparency mode, and you've got a great pair of earbuds.

Live Science: ★★★★½ TechRadar: ★★★★ Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You like the convenience of AirPods but want something more suited to exercise.

Don't buy it if: You don't need noise cancellation and want to save some money - the Powerbeats Pro is worth a look in that case.