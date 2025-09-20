Science news this week: The world's oldest mummy, and an ant that mates with clones of a distant species

News
By published

Sept. 20, 2025: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.

A split image showing the world&#039;s oldest mummy on the left, and an Iberian harvester ant on the right.
In this week's science news, we reported on the world's oldest mummy, the bizarre cloning behavior of the Iberian harvester ant, the sun's activity ramping up, and scientists using mysterious fast radio bursts to map the cosmos. (Image credit:  Yousuke Kaifu and Hirofumi Matsumura/ Jonathan Romiguier, Yannick Juvé and Laurent Soldati)
Jump to:

This week's science news is stuffed with a menagerie of weird and wonderful animal discoveries. Topping the list are Iberian harvester ants (Messor ibericus), which mate with the male ants of a distantly related species (Messor structor) to procreate.

That's odd enough on its own, but now scientists have discovered that the harvester ants don't even need nearby M. structor colonies to achieve this — in a bizarre first, they simply clone the males when they need them.

Solar activity rises, defying expectations

'The sun is slowly waking up': NASA warns that there may be more extreme space weather for decades to come

A multicolor image showing activity on the sun

Scientists thought the sun was set to quiten down. But it's doing the exact opposite. (Image credit: NASA Goddard)

If the above stories didn't rock your world, this one will certainly set off geomagnetic storms in the sky above it: This week, NASA scientists announced that the sun's activity is set to rise in the coming decades, likely sending more dangerous space weather our way.

That comes as a big surprise, as sunwatchers mostly expected our star to cycle through a period of low activity in the years ahead. But observations of an unusually hyperactive sunspot cycle have upended those predictions. The upshot is that more powerful X-class solar flares and coronal mass ejections will be hurled at Earth. That could prove problematic, given our increasing reliance on satellites and the growing "second space race" to colonize the skies, the moon and even Mars.

Discover more space news

New report warns that China could overtake the US as top nation in space — and it could happen 'in 5-10 years,' expert claims

There's a 90% chance we'll see a black hole explode within a decade, physicists say

Scientists measure the 'natal kick' that sent a baby black hole careening through space for the first time

Life's Little Mysteries

Why do AI chatbots use so much energy?

an image of a person holding a phone with waves of purple light emerging from it

AIs guzzle untold quantities of energy, but why? (Image credit: Qi Yang via Getty Images)

Chatbots are infamous energy guzzlers, with their rapid rollout and adoption in the past few years leading them to suck up increasingly large shares of electricity from power grids. With their energy consumption expected to skyrocket even higher, we looked into why the greedy bots require so much power and what can be done about it.

If you enjoyed this, sign up for our Life's Little Mysteries newsletter

World's oldest mummies discovered

World's oldest mummies were smoke-dried 10,000 years ago in China and Southeast Asia, researchers find

a tightly crouched human skeleton in the ground

The oldest mummies discovered thus far were smoke-dried, a burial practice that likely had spiritual significance. (Image credit: Yousuke Kaifu and Hirofumi Matsumura)

When you think of mummies, your mind will likely travel to Egypt and the roughly 4,500-year-old preserved bodies sealed inside its elaborate tombs. But the discovery of some 10,000-year-old dried human remains deposited in dozens of ancient graves in Southeast Asia and China shows that the world's oldest known mummies were from a different part of the world.

The remains were smoke-dried over a fire before burial. The ancient practice, which is still performed today, went beyond mere preservation and was likely freighted with spiritual and cultural significance. The scientists who found the mummies also believe they could support a "two-layer model" of migration across Southeast Asia, since the funeral ritual of ancient hunter-gatherers who arrived in the region 65,000 years ago was distinct from the burial rites of Neolithic farmers who arrived 4,000 years ago.

Discover more archaeology news

1,900-year-old 'treasure' found in Roman-era family's scorched house in Romania

Anthropologist claims hand positions on 1,300-year-old Maya altar have a deeper meaning

1,900-year-old oil lamp that provided 'light in the journey to the afterlife' found in Roman cemetery in the Netherlands

Also in science news this week

RFK's handpicked advisers are coming for the childhood vaccine schedule. Here's what to know.

AI could use online images as a backdoor into your computer, alarming new study suggests

Diagnostic dilemma: A knife broke off in a man's chest, and he didn't notice it for 8 years

Scientists develop 'full-spectrum' 6G chip that could transfer data at 100 gigabits per second — 10,000 times faster than 5G

Science Spotlight

'Like trying to see fog in the dark': How strange pulses of energy are helping scientists build the ultimate map of the universe

An illustration of a flashlight shining a light on different types of particles with a background of galaxies in outer space

Mysterious flashes of light from deep space could help scientists to map the cosmos. (Image credit: Wei-An Jin)

They arrive as brief flashes in the cosmic dark, powerful jolts of energy that discharge more energy in a few milliseconds than the sun does over an entire year. Yet as much as scientists have puzzled over what processes could be causing these fast radio bursts (FRBs), they still do not fully know what the pulses are.

What is apparent is that FRBs are produced through completely unexpected processes, and far more often than expected. And that makes them very useful to astronomers. In this week's Science Spotlight, we investigated how scientists are using FRBs to create the ultimate map of our universe.

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best interviews, polls and science histories published this week.

'We certainly weren't exceptional, but now we're the only ones left': In new PBS series 'Human,' anthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi explores how humans came to dominate Earth [Interview]

Science history: A tragic gene therapy death that stalled the field for a decade — Sept. 17, 1999 [Science history]

If tiny lab-grown 'brains' became conscious, would it still be OK to experiment on them? [Poll]

Science in pictures

James Webb telescope's 'starlit mountaintop' could be the observatory's best image yet — Space photo of the week

A JWST image of a star cluster with sparkling stars and cloudy rainbow colors

This photo of a star-forming region in our Milky Way galaxy could be the James Webb Space Telescope's best. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI, A. Pagan (STScI))

The James Webb Space Telescope has gifted us with a deluge of stunning space images since it first came online in 2022, and this week we covered the release of one of its best yet.

Soaring like a rocky mountain against a starry blue sky, the image spotlights Pismis 24, a stellar nursery at the core of the Lobster Nebula. The craggy spires of gas and dust in the foreground span multiple light-years in height, and are being actively sculpted by the radiation of nearby baby stars. It's a breathtakingly gorgeous scene, and contains two of the brightest stars in our entire Milky Way, measuring 74 and 66 times the size of our sun.

Follow Live Science on social media

Want more science news? Follow our Live Science WhatsApp Channel for the latest discoveries as they happen. It's the best way to get our expert reporting on the go, but if you don't use WhatsApp we're also on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Flipboard, Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky and LinkedIn.

Ben Turner
Ben Turner
Acting Trending News Editor

Ben Turner is a U.K. based writer and editor at Live Science. He covers physics and astronomy, tech and climate change. He graduated from University College London with a degree in particle physics before training as a journalist. When he's not writing, Ben enjoys reading literature, playing the guitar and embarrassing himself with chess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.