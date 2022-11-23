Save $120 on the Apple Watch Series 7 this Black Friday

If you're looking to take your fitness levels to the next level, don't miss this huge early Black Friday deal — the Apple Watch Series 7 (opens in new tab) is reduced by $120 at Target (opens in new tab). Advanced features let you measure your blood oxygen level, take an ECG anytime and access mindfulness and sleep tracking apps. You can also track dozens of workouts, including new tai chi and Pilates.

The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released in September, but it has already been discounted to $349 at Walmart. With Black Friday quickly approaching, is it still worth investing in the older Apple Watch Series 7? In our opinion, absolutely. While it isn't the latest edition of the Apple Watch, it is still one of the best fitness trackers on the market. Stocks are running low, so grab one while you can.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of our all-time favorite fitness trackers, and it's currently a little cheaper than usual. Discounted to $309, it packs in an ECG sensor, blood-oxygen monitor and top-line heart-rate tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of our favorite running watches, and at 28% off in the Black Friday sale, this deal is worth taking advantage of. While we're expecting to see lots of fantastic deals on Apple Watches, Fitbits and Garmins over the next few days, stock isn't guaranteed to last. That's why it's worth snapping up this huge saving if you've had your eye on the Series 7 for some time.

Series 7 features include a Retina display with nearly 20% more screen area than the Series 6, making everything easier to see and use. A crack-resistant front crystal offers IP6X dust resistance, and a swim proof design so you can take your watch on any adventures you like without having to worry.

You can also sync the watch with music streaming services, such as Apple Music and Spotify, to easily store and play your favorite songs right from your watch with no need to take your phone with you on your run. You can also pay instantly and securely from your wrist with Apple Pay.

If you're a junkie for stats and analysis, you can get into the nitty gritty information that the watch stores after each workout. Track everything from your recovery time to your stress levels and sleep.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday takes places from Friday 25 November, and runs until Monday 28 November, when it becomes known as Cyber Monday. However, we're expecting to see the best deals as early as 24 November across a range of health and fitness products.

