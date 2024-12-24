Weirdest animal news of 2024: Quiz yourself on this year's most bizarre animals antics

How much of the weird animal news from 2024 can you remember? Take our quiz to find out.

Every year, scientists discover strange new things about the animal world — and 2024 was no exception. For example, this year, researchers found a creature so big it can be seen from space , a fish with weird crab legs that uses them to lick the seafloor , and baby eels that can escape a predator's stomach by wriggling through their gills .

But there's so much more.

We've put together a quiz of some of the weirdest animal news stories of the year to test yourself on. Make sure you login to add your name to the leaderboard, and if you need a hint, tap the yellow button.

Good luck!

