Weirdest animal news of 2024: Quiz yourself on this year's most bizarre animals antics
From angry dolphins and snakes taking faking their deaths to the next level, to a frog who had just had enough. Take our quiz on the strangest animal news of 2024.
Every year, scientists discover strange new things about the animal world — and 2024 was no exception. For example, this year, researchers found a creature so big it can be seen from space, a fish with weird crab legs that uses them to lick the seafloor, and baby eels that can escape a predator's stomach by wriggling through their gills.
But there's so much more.
We've put together a quiz of some of the weirdest animal news stories of the year to test yourself on. Make sure you login to add your name to the leaderboard, and if you need a hint, tap the yellow button.
Good luck!
Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.