Should you buy the Jabra Elite Active 75t in the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are among the best running headphones (opens in new tab) on the market for sports fans. Though they may have been discontinued, they are still available on Amazon and remain a firm favorite with avid exercisers thanks to their Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ample battery life, silicone wing-free secure fit and solid sound quality, among other things (more on this below).
What’s more, they’re likely to be discounted in upcoming sales events like Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) (October 11-12) and Black Friday (November 25), giving you the chance to snag a bargain. But what is a good deal for these neat headphones?
On Amazon, they currently retail at $199.95 (opens in new tab). The lowest they have ever dropped on the online retail giant is $99.99 — almost half price — so we think they’re well worth snapping up if you can find a pair for around the $100 mark. Or, if you can find a new pair for a two-figure fee, it’s worth acting promptly and hitting “add to basket”.
Jabra Elite Active 75t | $199.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
These ultra-compact earbuds boast a rich and powerful sound via 6mm custom speakers. The Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology offers fantastic call performance and the HearThrough feature allows you to hear your surroundings as well as your music.
Are Jabra Elite Active 75t good for running?
In short: yes. The Jabra Elite Active 75t headphones are made with sport in mind, and have plenty of specially-designed details to make them a great match for runners.
First and foremost among these is the fit, which Jabra promises is “like no other”. Rather than the silicone wings seen on many of their competitors (like the Bose Sports (opens in new tab) and JBL Reflect Flow Pros (opens in new tab)) they pair a selection of snug silicone tips with a cleverly shaped frame that sits securely within the ear. So, you can walk, jog and sprint to your heart’s content without worrying about one of these earbuds falling to the floor. People with sensitive ears and endurance athletes may also prefer this design as some silicone wings can begin to ache during longer wears.
The Jabra Elite Active 75ts also don’t protrude as far from the ear as many other true wireless headphones. As a result, you can take off your sweatshirt in the gym without worrying about knocking these earbuds out of place.
Another sports-minded feature of these earbuds is their resilience; they’re IP57 water and dust resistant, so sweaty sessions shouldn’t be a problem.
Active Noise Cancellation can help you filter out a busy gym or the outside world if you need to focus, and these headphones offer up to 5.5 hours of playback time on a single charge — enough for most marathon runners. If you add the slimline portable charging case into the equation you can boost the battery life to a maximum of 28 hours, and a 15 minute boost in the case will give your buds 60 minutes of juice thanks to Jabra’s fast charge feature. So, if you fancy a fast 5K but your headphones have fallen flat, you won’t have to wait long before they’re raring to go again.
What is the difference between the Elite Active 75t and Elite 75t?
The main difference between the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Jabra Elite 75t is, as their names suggest, that the former is designed to be worn during exercise. The Elite Active 75ts have a slightly higher IP rating (57 compared to 55) meaning they have a better resistance to dust and water. Aside from this, however, differences between the two headphones are few and far between.