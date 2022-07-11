Gainer shakes are a muscle-building game-changer - now save 42% with this Muscle Milk Pro Series Gainer Protein Powder deal of the day

We've found knocking back a daily "gainer shake" can be a huge help for anyone looking to build muscle, and now you can save more than 40% with this Amazon Prime Day Muscle Milk Pro Series Gainer Protein Powder (opens in new tab) deal of the day.

A 5lb (2.27kg) tub of the protein-packed supplement would usually set you back $56.99, but thanks to the online retail juggernaut's once-a-year event the price has plummeted to just $33.16.

Muscle Milk says each four-scoop serving supplies a hefty 32g of protein, 109g of carbohydrates and 650 calories - figures that make it competitive against our pick of the best protein powders (opens in new tab). The brand even finds space to squeeze in 20 vitamins and minerals.

For those of you currently training for hypertrophy (opens in new tab) and wondering, "Can protein shakes help you gain weight? (opens in new tab)", the simple answer is yes. A "gainer shake" is a dense source of calories that can put you into a calorie surplus - where your number of calories consumed outweighs the number of calories burned in a day. This is an integral part of gaining weight.

They also contain a healthy hit of protein - a muscle-building macronutrient. ("But what is protein?", we hear you ask. Luckily, we've got a feature to teach you all you need to know.)

So, by using a "gainer shake" to create a daily calorie surplus and sticking to a structured weight training plan, you can start making strides in your mission to build some serious muscle - our in-house tester certainly found this was the case when they supplemented their resistance training routine with a "gainer shake".

A 5lb (2.27kg) tub of Muscle Milk Pro Series Gainer Protein Powder contains approximately 14 servings. The brand says it is designed to assist with building and maintaining muscle, post-workout recovery and replenishing depleted fuel stores in the body.

If you're looking for a lighter supplement to help support muscle growth and increase your daily protein intake without containing so many calories, this Prime Day there is also a Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Powder Supplement Deal of the Da (opens in new tab)y which sees another of the brand's popular powders reduced in price.

Down 15%, from $32.99 to $27.89, this 2.54lb (1.14kg) tub offers an even higher 50g of protein per serving, with just 3g of sugar. Each serving also has 310 calories - less than half the number offered by its heftier cousin.

