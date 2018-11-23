Give the Gift of AncestryDNA at 40% Off

Need a gift for a special someone who seems to have everything? Or perhaps a friend or partner who is interested in their ancestors or just in history? AncestryDNA may be the perfect holiday present. And right now, Amazon is selling the kit for $59.00, which is about 40 percent off the normal list price.

With AncestryDNA, you or a friend can discover their true ethnicity and your ancestors (and where they came from). "AncestryDNA is the only DNA test with more than 190 migration stories, so you can find out if your family is Pennsylvania Dutch or Louisiana Acadian—and even when they likely reached American shores," according to the company's website.

Here's how it works: AncestryDNA collected DNA information from groups of people across the globe, "from small tribes in Africa to farmers in the Irish countryside," says AncestryDNA. Once you order the kit, you'll receive a saliva collection tube, instructions and a pre-paid return envelope that you can drop in the mail with your saliva sample inside. The results are compared with everyone in the company's database to see how closely you match with others. You can then explore the results on the company's website.

According to AncestryDNA, "It maps ethnicity going back multiple generations and provides insight into such possibilities as: What region of Europe are my ancestors from, or am I likely to have East Asian heritage? AncestryDNA can also help identify relationships with unknown relatives through a dynamic list of DNA matches."

If you're interested in family history combined with disease risk, check out the 23andMe deal on Amazon.

For more on consumer genetic tests, check out:

Originally published on Live Science.