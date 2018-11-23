Black Friday Deal: 23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service

Go beyond your family tree to uncover ancestry markers in your DNA, with a genetic testing kit that you can use at home. The 23andMe DNA Test is available for the special Black Friday price of $99.00. A simple saliva test collects your DNA, and the extracted genetic data reveals your ancestral composition and even the percentage of DNA that you share with Neanderthals, which interbred with early humans.

The kit also includes analysis that can identify health-related genetic traits, such as celiac disease, late-onset Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Additional reports can indicate whether the subject is a carrier of genetic traits such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia and hereditary hearing loss.

23andMe received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2017 for their kits to report whether customers have hereditary traits that put them at risk for developing genetic diseases, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, the presence of a genetic marker for a health disorder does not necessarily mean that the person will develop that disease, the LA Times reported.

Originally published on Live Science.