Last Day to Order Eclipse Glasses from Amazon Via Ground Shipping

We're just days away from the Great American Eclipse, a total solar eclipse viewable along a swath of the United States and one we won't witness again until 2024. But as excited as we are about the upcoming eclipse, one should never look at a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

For skywatchers buying their eclipse glasses via Amazon, today is the last day you can order glasses via ground shipping with delivery in time for the Aug. 21 event. (Prime members can of course still get deliveries in as little as two days, though we recommend ordering sooner rather than later to ensure they arrive on time.)

Amazon still has a wide selection of eclipse glasses available, but remember to buy glasses that have been approved by the American Astronomical Society (AAS). These glasses (see list below) effectively block harmful radiation from the sun, which in turn protects your eyes from any potential damage. (If you're up for a project, you can also make your own solar eclipse viewer as a backup.)

The AAS has published a list of reputable vendors they recommend. Alternatively, you can also browse through our buying guide of eclipse glasses and gear with price points for every budget and skywatcher. Just remember to buy today if you're choosing ground shipping.

Here's a list of the solar eclipse-viewing glasses that are approved by AAS (the asterisks indicate they are sold outside the U.S.):

American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com

APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)*

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)* [see note]

Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)

DayStar (Solar Glasses)

Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)

Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses) [see their unique kid-size eclipse glasses]

Meade Instruments (EclipseView Glasses & Viewers)

Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades)

Seymour Solar (Helios Glasses)

Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite)

TSE 17 (Solar Filter Foil)*

