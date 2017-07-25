Basic slime

Here's a simple recipe for gooey, gloppy, slippery slime. You'll need polyvinyl acetate glue (school glue or craft glue), contact lens solution with boric acid, baking soda and food coloring.

Step 1: Add glue

Add about 1 cup (8 ounces) of glue to your mixing bowl.

Step 2: Add baking soda

Pour in about 1 tablespoon of baking soda and blend it with the glue.

Step 3: Add color

For this vivid color, we added 8 drops of pink food coloring. Mix well with the glue and baking soda until the color is uniform and there are no white streaks in the mixture.

Step 4: Add contact lens solution

Add two squirts of contact lens solution. The boric acid in the solution reacts with the glue, creating the slime's signature texture.

Step 5: Mix

Now start stirring! You should immediately see the effects of the contact lens solution, which will make your mixture stick to itself rather than to the sides of the mixing bowl.

Step 6: Transformation

When making slime, it's important to be hands-on. Stick your hands in and test the texture. If it's still too sticky, add another squirt of contact lens solution. Keep kneading your blend and adding more solution as required, until it has the consistency you want.

Presto — slime!

Enjoy your slime! If things get messy, vinegar can help with cleanup.

Puffy Slime

Up next, a recipe for puffy, fluffy slime. You'll need school glue, contact lens solution with boric acid, shaving cream and food coloring.

Step 1: Add glue

Add about 1 cup (8 ounces) of glue to your mixing bowl.

Step 2: Add shaving cream

Add shaving cream. Here, there's no set amount — the more you add, the puffier your slime will be.

Step 3: Mix!

Mix up the glue and shaving cream.

Step 4: Add food coloring

Add in your food coloring and mix. Here, we added 8 drops of blue food coloring and 2 drops of yellow food coloring for an eye-catching teal.

Step 5: Add contact lens solution

Add in your contact lens solution, a little bit at a time. The mixture will start to "transform" into slime rather quickly.

Step 6: Mix!

Keep mixing your slime and adding contact lens solution until you get the consistency you like. Feel free to use your hands!

Voila — puffy slime!

Enjoy!