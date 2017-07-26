Love to play stretchy taffy-like substances? Or are you inside on a rainy day with a hankering for getting your hands messy? Here's a recipe for making puffy, fluffy slime for you and your kids.

What you'll need:

  • Polyvinyl acetate glue (school glue or craft glue)
  • Contact lens solution with boric acid
  • Shaving cream
  • Food coloring
  • Mixing bowl
  • Large spoon
  • *Vinegar (*Optional ingredient that can be used for cleanup.)

Let's make some puffy slime

Step 1: Add glue

Add about 1 cup (8 ounces) of glue to your mixing bowl.

Step 2: Add shaving cream

Add shaving cream. Here, there's no set amount — the more you add, the puffier your slime will be.

Step 3: Mix

Mix up the glue and shaving cream.

Step 4: Add food coloring

Add in your food coloring and mix. Here, we added 8 drops of blue food coloring and 2 drops of yellow food coloring for an eye-catching teal.

Step 5: Add contact lens solution

Add in your contact lens solution, a little bit at a time. The mixture will start to "transform" into slime rather quickly.

Step 6: Mix some more

Keep mixing your slime and adding contact lens solution until you get the consistency you like. Feel free to use your hands!

Step 7: Voila — puffy slime!

If things get messy, vinegar can help with cleanup.

Enjoy!
For more slime fun, check out our step-by-step guide for making slime with glue.

Originally published on Live Science.

