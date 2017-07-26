Love to play stretchy taffy-like substances? Or are you inside on a rainy day with a hankering for getting your hands messy? Here's a recipe for making puffy, fluffy slime for you and your kids.
What you'll need:
- Polyvinyl acetate glue (school glue or craft glue)
- Contact lens solution with boric acid
- Shaving cream
- Food coloring
- Mixing bowl
- Large spoon
- *Vinegar (*Optional ingredient that can be used for cleanup.)
Let's make some puffy slime
Step 1: Add glue
Add about 1 cup (8 ounces) of glue to your mixing bowl.
Step 2: Add shaving cream
Add shaving cream. Here, there's no set amount — the more you add, the puffier your slime will be.
Step 3: Mix
Mix up the glue and shaving cream.
Step 4: Add food coloring
Add in your food coloring and mix. Here, we added 8 drops of blue food coloring and 2 drops of yellow food coloring for an eye-catching teal.
Step 5: Add contact lens solution
Add in your contact lens solution, a little bit at a time. The mixture will start to "transform" into slime rather quickly.
Step 6: Mix some more
Keep mixing your slime and adding contact lens solution until you get the consistency you like. Feel free to use your hands!
Step 7: Voila — puffy slime!
If things get messy, vinegar can help with cleanup.
Originally published on Live Science.