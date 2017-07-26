Love to play stretchy taffy-like substances? Or are you inside on a rainy day with a hankering for getting your hands messy? Here's a recipe for making puffy, fluffy slime for you and your kids.

Polyvinyl acetate glue (school glue or craft glue)

Contact lens solution with boric acid

Shaving cream

Food coloring

Mixing bowl

Large spoon

*Vinegar (*Optional ingredient that can be used for cleanup.)

Add about 1 cup (8 ounces) of glue to your mixing bowl.

Add shaving cream. Here, there's no set amount — the more you add, the puffier your slime will be.

Mix up the glue and shaving cream.

Add in your food coloring and mix. Here, we added 8 drops of blue food coloring and 2 drops of yellow food coloring for an eye-catching teal.

Add in your contact lens solution, a little bit at a time. The mixture will start to "transform" into slime rather quickly.

Keep mixing your slime and adding contact lens solution until you get the consistency you like. Feel free to use your hands!

If things get messy, vinegar can help with cleanup.

For more slime fun, check out our step-by-step guide for making slime with glue.

Originally published on Live Science.