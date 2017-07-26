Here's a simple way to make colorful slime with your kids while having fun and perhaps learning a little science.

Polyvinyl acetate glue (school glue or craft glue)

Baking soda

Food coloring

Contact lens solution

*Vinegar (Optional ingredient that can be used for cleanup.)

Add about 1 cup (8 ounces) of glue to your mixing bowl.

Pour in about 1 tablespoon of baking soda and blend it with the glue.

For this vivid color, we added 8 drops of pink food coloring. Mix well with the glue and baking soda until the color is uniform and there are no white streaks in the mixture.

Add two squirts of contact lens solution. The boric acid in the solution reacts with the glue, creating the slime's signature texture.

Now start stirring! You should immediately see the effects of the contact lens solution, which will make your mixture stick to itself rather than to the sides of the mixing bowl.

When making slime, it's important to be hands-on. Stick your hands in and test the texture. If it's still too sticky, add another squirt of contact lens solution. Keep kneading your blend and adding more solution as required, until it has the consistency you want.

Enjoy your slime! If things get messy, vinegar can help with cleanup.

