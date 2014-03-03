How to Clean Your Fitness Tracker

You may wear your fitness tracker so often you never miss a step, but all that activity may cause your tracker to get dirty, sweaty or even smelly. And do you really want to wear a sweaty tracker to bed?

Along with our fitness tracker reviews, Live Science is bringing you some know-how. Here's a look at how to clean some of the most popular fitness trackers.

Jawbone Up

According to Jawbone, you should first wet/dampen a cloth or cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol or an alcohol-based sanitizer. Gently rub the outside of the band with the cloth. Dry the band with a clean cloth or towel. You should not submerge the band in liquids, or use abrasive cleaners on the band, Jawbone says.

Fitbit Force

The Fitbit Force (Image credit: Fitbit)

(Editor's note: Fitbit recalled the Force earlier this year, but for users who still have their Force, Live Science will continue to cover the device.)

Use warm water and mild detergent to rinse the band, according to Fitbit. But try to avoid getting the display screen wet. To clean the contacts where the Force charges, Fitbit recommends wetting a twisted paper towel, squeezing out the water and then dabbing the contacts. You should not use abrasive cleaners, or put the Force in the dishwasher.

Fitbit Flex

First, take the Flex tracker itself out of the wristband. Clean the wristband with warm water and mild detergent, according to Fitbit. To clean the tracker itself, Fitbit recommends using a cotton swab dampened with rubbing alcohol. Make sure the tracker and wristband are both dry before you put the tracker back in the wristband.

Nike Fuelband

All you need to clean the surface of your Nike Fuelband is mild soap, water and a soft cloth, according to Nike. If the Fuelband's USB connector needs cleaning, Nike recommends using a dry toothbrush to brush off light dirt/accumulation, or a cloth that has been dampened with rubbing alcohol. You should wipe your Fuelband dry if you get it wet. You can also use cleaning liquid available in electronic stores to clean off especially hard-to-remove dirt/accumulation, Nike says.

Basis B1

The Basis B1 is an activity tracker that's marketed as a device that helps busy people fit exercise into their everyday lives. BUY Basis B1>>> (Image credit: Basis)

You should wear your Basis like a normal watch, and clean the device as needed, the company says. To remove dirt or grease from the Basis, dampen a cloth with cold/warm water and use mild dish soap, the company says. You should not use hot water. If soap is not adequate for the cleaning job, Basis recommends using alcohol or ammonia based cleaners and a soft cloth. Do not put the device in a dishwasher, or use abrasive sponges/cleaners.

Follow Rachael Rettner @RachaelRettner. FollowL ive Science @livescience, Facebook & Google+.