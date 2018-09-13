Watch LIVE: The 2018 Ig Nobel Awards, Tonight @ 5:40 p.m. ET

Our world is a deeply peculiar place. There are birds that have sex with their dead, active volcanoes buried under ice sheets, and eerie glowing lights in the sky that defy classification (but earned the name "Steve").

The scientists who explore some of the more perplexing questions about our weird world often encounter raised eyebrows or puzzled silence when they try to describe their research. However, one annual event — the Ig Nobel Prize ceremony, organized by the magazine Annals of Improbable Research (AIR) — rewards the very strangest of these science investigations. [Watch Live: The Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony]

The tone of the presentation veers toward silliness, but the science of the prizewinning research is real. And the prizes come from "a group of genuine, genuinely bemused Nobel laureates," according to the Ig Nobel website.

Past winners include offbeat queries like these: Are cats solid or liquid? Can a nasal tampon of preserved pork cure nosebleeds? Do pants made of different fabrics affect the sex lives of rats?

Today (Sept. 13) at 5:40 p.m. ET, the 2018 First Annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremony (it's always the "First Annual" ceremony, no matter what year it is) will be broadcast live on the internet. Tune in here and watch as master of ceremonies and AIR Editor Marc Abrahams introduces 10 new Ig Nobel winners — along with a roster of unusual science-themed presentations and performances — for the enjoyment of all who celebrate the glorious weirdness of strange science.

The live webcast kicks off with pre-ceremony entertainment, and the awards ceremony begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Original article on Live Science.