Happy Shirts Recalls Toy Truck Gifts

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Happy Shirts, of Honolulu, Hawaii, announced a voluntary recall of about 9,000 Toy truck gifts with boy's t-shirts.

Hazard: Connections in the toy trucks battery compartment can smolder or catch the trucks on fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: Happy Shirts has received one report of a toy truck catching fire and three reports of toy trucks smoldering when batteries were inserted. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves Big Movers Super Car toy trucks that were gifts with the purchase of Big Movers t-shirts. The 4-inch long blue trucks have oversized tires and a flashing light on top and were sold with a yellow, red and blue logo on the hood. The navy t-shirts were sold in boys' sizes S, M and L.

(Image credit: CPSC.)

Sold exclusively at: Kohl's stores nationwide and www.Kohls.com between February 2012 and March 2012 for about $20.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the toy trucks from children and remove the battery. Consumers can contact Happy Shirts for instructions on returning the truck for a refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact Happy Shirts toll-free at (855) 354-2779 between noon and 8 p.m. PT (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HT) Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.happyshirts.com.