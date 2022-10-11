Get 30% off the Withings Body+ Smart Scale in the Prime Day sale and make your health goals a reality

The Withings Body+ Smart Scale is a bathroom essential if you’re after razor-sharp precision with your health stats, and with the cost dropping from $99.95 to a very tempting $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) in this latest Prime Day sale, there’s never been a better time to bag yourself the #1 best selling smart scale in the US.

If you’re looking for reliable syncing and data storage options, plus Wi-Fi connectivity and incredible accuracy when it comes to body fat and muscle mass, the Withings Body+ is well worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Withings Body+ Smart Scale | Was $99.95 Now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Made to motivate, the Withings Body+ Smart Scale is a comprehensive piece of equipment that offers full body composition analysis and reveals the impact that each lifestyle change you make has on your body fat and muscle and bone mass. Knowledge is power and that's exactly what you'll get with the smartest smart scale on the market.

While budget-conscious health buffs love the FitTrack range (and we can totally see why), there’s something special about the Withings Body+ Smart Scale that has us keen to take advantage of the 30% price drop on offer during the Prime Day sale.

For starters, the sheer accuracy and in-depth insights offered by this little beauty mean that you can quickly and easily keep track of where you are in relation to your health and fitness goals.

From muscle, fat and bone mass to total body water and profiles that can be adapted to suit your life stage (such as pregnancy or being an athlete), this sophisticated smart scale syncs to Wi-Fi to make recording your health data that much easier.

Compatible with Apple Watch plus more than a 100 top health and fitness apps, we love the sleek and minimalist modern design of the Body+ and how multi-user friendly it is, allowing up to eight users to weigh themselves and access their personal weight histories making it a great choice if you have a large family.

The battery life is a huge selling point as well, operating for up to 18 months on four AAA batteries.

For more health-related deals, check out our round-up of the best Prime Early Access Sales discounts for fitness and health (opens in new tab).