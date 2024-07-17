Spotted: $150 off this amazing research-grade Swift SW380T microscope

We know from experience that the Swift SW380T is a superb microscope, ideal for university students and researchers alike. It's a solid, powerful scope and perfect for biology students and anyone looking to take their scientific interests to the next level, upgrading from a hobbyist microscope. It's an excellent value microscope, and at $150 off this Prime Day microscope deal is to miss.



You can get the SWIFT SW380T microscope smartphone-ready reflector telescope in Amazon's Prime Day sale for $247.99.

This sleek microscope not only looks the business, it's got the power and usability to go with it and at 11 lbs it's light enough to be portable. It supports magnification from 40x to 2500x and if you're looking to explore a new microscopic world, you really can't go wrong.

We awarded it 4/5 stars in our Swift SW380T review and think it's the best microscope for students. If you're looking for some other scientific bargains, take a look at the best Prime Day deals.

Swift SW380T microscope was $399.9 now $247.99 from Amazon. Save $152 on this superb research-grade Swift SW380T microscope, ideal for students and beyond. It has six magnification levels, 40X to an amazing 2500X and it's especially handy for making fine adjustments to your viewing. We think it's the best microscope for students.

This impressively solid Swift SW380T microscope comes with everything you'll need except slides. It includes a pair of WF10X eyepieces, a pair of WF25X eyepieces, sample immersion oil, a blue filter, a spare fuse and a dust cover. And since it's got a built-in power supply you won't have a box trailing around on your desk.

And while you'll have to purchase the kit separately, it's camera compatible meaning you can capture and document your finds and post them online. You can even livestream! You don't need to beckon someone else over to the microscope to prove what you've found. However, if you do, you can use the trinocular eyepiece to share your discovery.

Its optical quality is absolutely superb, it's easy to use and hugely adjustable. Plus the tilt on the eyepieces ensures that neck strain should be a non-issue. With a massive $150 discount, this is a Prime Day microscope deal you shouldn't miss out on.

Alternatively, if this isn't for you, check out our guide to the best microscopes for students for some alternatives.

Key features: Trinocular head with adjustable binocular eyepieces (Wide-field 10X and 25X) ,4X, 10X, 40X, 100X objectives, Mechanical stage with 70mm x 30mm X-Y range, adjustable LED light source,

Product launched: Jan 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the cheapest we've seen the Swift SW380T was around $300. At this price, it's an amazing deal and we doubt it'll be bettered any time soon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $247.99 | Walmart: $379.99 | Swift: $999.99

Reviews consensus: Rated as the best microscope for students, we gave it four stars in our Swift SW380T review. We were impressed by how solid it was, and how easy it was to fine-tune and focus, and were more than than happy with its magnification range. The 30-degree tilt on the eyepieces also should counter any neck strain if you're putting in the hours.

Live Science: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best microscopes for students

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful but easy-to-use microscope that's not only great for students but which serves you well at a research level, and is robust enough to last.

❌ Don't buy it if: You can do without the trinocular function. Instead, consider the SW380B which is $229 at Amazon, $204 with the on-page coupon.

