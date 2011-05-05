Here is a list of the Top 50 most popular baby names of 2010, starting with the most popular, according to the Social Security Administration.
|Rank
|Male name
|Female name
|1
|Jacob
|Isabella
|2
|Ethan
|Sophia
|3
|Michael
|Emma
|4
|Jayden
|Olivia
|5
|William
|Ava
|6
|Alexander
|Emily
|7
|Noah
|Abigail
|8
|Daniel
|Madison
|9
|Aiden
|Chloe
|10
|Anthony
|Mia
|11
|Joshua
|Addison
|12
|Mason
|Elizabeth
|13
|Christopher
|Ella
|14
|Andrew
|Natalie
|15
|David
|Samantha
|16
|Matthew
|Alexis
|17
|Logan
|Lily
|18
|Elijah
|Grace
|19
|James
|Hailey
|20
|Joseph
|Alyssa
|21
|Gabriel
|Lillian
|22
|Benjamin
|Hannah
|23
|Ryan
|Avery
|24
|Samuel
|Leah
|25
|Jackson
|Nevaeh
|26
|John
|Sofia
|27
|Nathan
|Ashley
|28
|Jonathan
|Anna
|29
|Christian
|Brianna
|30
|Liam
|Sarah
|31
|Dylan
|Zoe
|32
|Landon
|Victoria
|33
|Caleb
|Gabriella
|34
|Tyler
|Brooklyn
|35
|Lucas
|Kaylee
|36
|Evan
|Taylor
|37
|Gavin
|Layla
|38
|Nicholas
|Allison
|39
|Isaac
|Evelyn
|40
|Brayden
|Riley
|41
|Luke
|Amelia
|42
|Angel
|Khloe
|43
|Brandon
|Makayla
|44
|Jack
|Aubrey
|45
|Isaiah
|Charlotte
|46
|Jordan
|Savannah
|47
|Owen
|Zoey
|48
|Carter
|Bella
|49
|Connor
|Kayla
|50
|Justin
|Alexa