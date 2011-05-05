Trending

Top 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2010

By Human Nature 

Here is a list of the Top 50 most popular baby names of 2010, starting with the most popular, according to the Social Security Administration.

Read the full story about the baby-name results.

RankMale nameFemale name
1JacobIsabella
2EthanSophia
3MichaelEmma
4JaydenOlivia
5WilliamAva
6AlexanderEmily
7NoahAbigail
8DanielMadison
9AidenChloe
10AnthonyMia
11JoshuaAddison
12MasonElizabeth
13ChristopherElla
14AndrewNatalie
15DavidSamantha
16MatthewAlexis
17LoganLily
18ElijahGrace
19JamesHailey
20JosephAlyssa
21GabrielLillian
22BenjaminHannah
23RyanAvery
24SamuelLeah
25JacksonNevaeh
26JohnSofia
27NathanAshley
28JonathanAnna
29ChristianBrianna
30LiamSarah
31DylanZoe
32LandonVictoria
33CalebGabriella
34TylerBrooklyn
35LucasKaylee
36EvanTaylor
37GavinLayla
38NicholasAllison
39IsaacEvelyn
40BraydenRiley
41LukeAmelia
42AngelKhloe
43BrandonMakayla
44JackAubrey
45IsaiahCharlotte
46JordanSavannah
47OwenZoey
48CarterBella
49ConnorKayla
50JustinAlexa