The 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2017

By Human Nature 

Emma's supremacy is no surprise, as the name was the most common choice for girls for three years running before the 2017 results came out. Liam knocked Noah from the top perch for boys, where it had been since 2013. 

Parents who love the names but don't want their children to be "Emma (Last Initial)" or "Liam Number Three" in school needn't panic. As name trends have become more individualized, the absolute number of babies with a certain name have dropped. According to Laura Wattenberg of the Baby Name Wizard, the top 20 names for boys and girls through the 1960s covered about 33 to 50 percent of all babies born. Today, the top 20 names cover only 12.5 percent of babies and dropping, Wattenberg reports on her blog, BabyNameWizard. 

Here are the top 50 names for both boys and girls, with the absolute number of babies born this year given each name. [Read more about the year's most popular baby names]

Top 50 Girl Names, 2017

Name# of babies
1Emma19,738
2Olivia18,632
3Ava15,902
4Isabella15,100
5Sophia14,831
6Mia13,437
7Charlotte12,893
8Amelia11,800
9Evelyn10,675
10Abigail10,551
11Harper10,451
12Emily9,746
13Elizabeth8,915
14Avery8,186
15Sofia8,134
16Ella8,014
17Madison7,847
18Scarlett7,679
19Victoria7,267
20Aria7,132
21Grace6,991
22Chloe6,912
23Camila6,752
24Penelope6,639
25Riley6,343
26Layla6,274
27Lillian6,132
28Nora6,036
29Zoey6,026
30Mila5,941
31Aubrey5,891
32Hannah5,872
33Lily5,816
34Addison5,593
35Eleanor5,519
36Natalie5,516
37Luna5,320
38Savannah5,222
39Brooklyn5,168
40Leah5,159
41Zoe5,129
42Stella5,038
43Hazel5,004
44Ellie4,993
45Paisley4,927
46Audrey4,808
47Skylar4,706
48Violet4,699
49Claire4,683
50Bella4,611

Top 50 Boy Names, 2017

Name# of babies
1Liam18,728
2Noah18,326
3William14,904
4James14,232
5Logan13,974
6Benjamin13,733
7Mason13,502
8Elijah13,268
9Oliver13,141
10Jacob13,106
11Lucas12,951
12Michael12,579
13Alexander12,467
14Ethan12,389
15Daniel11,640
16Matthew11,611
17Aiden11,259
18Henry10,406
19Joseph10,360
20Jackson10,356
21Samuel10,323
22Sebastian10,136
23David10,124
24Carter9,753
25Wyatt9,661
26Jayden9,495
27John9,434
28Owen9,312
29Dylan9,268
30Luke9,163
31Gabriel9,083
32Anthony8,802
33Isaac8,796
34Grayson8,640
35Jack8,419
36Julian8,393
37Levi8,367
38Christopher8,255
39Joshua8,239
40Andrew8,215
41Lincoln8,146
42Mateo7,726
43Ryan7,652
44Jaxon7,649
45Nathan7,390
46Aaron7,165
47Isaiah7,165
48Thomas7,131
49Charles7,130
50Caleb7,084

