The 50 Most Popular Baby Names of 2017

Emma's supremacy is no surprise, as the name was the most common choice for girls for three years running before the 2017 results came out. Liam knocked Noah from the top perch for boys, where it had been since 2013.

Parents who love the names but don't want their children to be "Emma (Last Initial)" or "Liam Number Three" in school needn't panic. As name trends have become more individualized, the absolute number of babies with a certain name have dropped. According to Laura Wattenberg of the Baby Name Wizard, the top 20 names for boys and girls through the 1960s covered about 33 to 50 percent of all babies born. Today, the top 20 names cover only 12.5 percent of babies and dropping, Wattenberg reports on her blog, BabyNameWizard.

Here are the top 50 names for both boys and girls, with the absolute number of babies born this year given each name. [Read more about the year's most popular baby names]

Top 50 Girl Names, 2017

Name # of babies 1 Emma 19,738 2 Olivia 18,632 3 Ava 15,902 4 Isabella 15,100 5 Sophia 14,831 6 Mia 13,437 7 Charlotte 12,893 8 Amelia 11,800 9 Evelyn 10,675 10 Abigail 10,551 11 Harper 10,451 12 Emily 9,746 13 Elizabeth 8,915 14 Avery 8,186 15 Sofia 8,134 16 Ella 8,014 17 Madison 7,847 18 Scarlett 7,679 19 Victoria 7,267 20 Aria 7,132 21 Grace 6,991 22 Chloe 6,912 23 Camila 6,752 24 Penelope 6,639 25 Riley 6,343 26 Layla 6,274 27 Lillian 6,132 28 Nora 6,036 29 Zoey 6,026 30 Mila 5,941 31 Aubrey 5,891 32 Hannah 5,872 33 Lily 5,816 34 Addison 5,593 35 Eleanor 5,519 36 Natalie 5,516 37 Luna 5,320 38 Savannah 5,222 39 Brooklyn 5,168 40 Leah 5,159 41 Zoe 5,129 42 Stella 5,038 43 Hazel 5,004 44 Ellie 4,993 45 Paisley 4,927 46 Audrey 4,808 47 Skylar 4,706 48 Violet 4,699 49 Claire 4,683 50 Bella 4,611

Top 50 Boy Names, 2017

Name # of babies 1 Liam 18,728 2 Noah 18,326 3 William 14,904 4 James 14,232 5 Logan 13,974 6 Benjamin 13,733 7 Mason 13,502 8 Elijah 13,268 9 Oliver 13,141 10 Jacob 13,106 11 Lucas 12,951 12 Michael 12,579 13 Alexander 12,467 14 Ethan 12,389 15 Daniel 11,640 16 Matthew 11,611 17 Aiden 11,259 18 Henry 10,406 19 Joseph 10,360 20 Jackson 10,356 21 Samuel 10,323 22 Sebastian 10,136 23 David 10,124 24 Carter 9,753 25 Wyatt 9,661 26 Jayden 9,495 27 John 9,434 28 Owen 9,312 29 Dylan 9,268 30 Luke 9,163 31 Gabriel 9,083 32 Anthony 8,802 33 Isaac 8,796 34 Grayson 8,640 35 Jack 8,419 36 Julian 8,393 37 Levi 8,367 38 Christopher 8,255 39 Joshua 8,239 40 Andrew 8,215 41 Lincoln 8,146 42 Mateo 7,726 43 Ryan 7,652 44 Jaxon 7,649 45 Nathan 7,390 46 Aaron 7,165 47 Isaiah 7,165 48 Thomas 7,131 49 Charles 7,130 50 Caleb 7,084

Originally published on Live Science.