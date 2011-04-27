What the Heck Is This?

Some things just don't look like what you'd expect up close. This is one of them.

Stumped? It's the human tongue. See the full-size image below.

The human tongue is a fascinating and fairly misunderstood thing. It helps us with speech and eating and does a pretty good job at kissing. But there are some myths about it.

The tongue is sometimes called the strongest muscle in the body. While it's versatile, elastic and forceful, it's not as strong as the calf muscle, which scientists say is No. 1.

Also, the idea that the tongue has four distinct areas — sweet, sour, salty and bitter — is a myth. Even though you'll still find this represented as a tongue map in some textbooks, in fact taste receptors are spread all over your tongue.

This one is not a myth: Your tongue can get stuck to a flagpole in freezing whether. Moisture on the tongue freezes when exposed to the cold.

