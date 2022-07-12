Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder is now 34% cheaper this Prime Day

The Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder packs a whopping 30g of muscle-building vegan-friendly protein into every serve, and is also gluten and preservative-free, so you can hit your nutrition goals and beat the bloat. You can grab a 4.4lb/2kg tub for just $60.56 at Amazon (opens in new tab) this Prime Day.

The best protein powders (opens in new tab) supercharge each serving with high-quality protein while minimizing any nasty additives and sugars. This protein powder follows suit. Alongside 30g of protein, Vega also adds 5g of BCAA amino acids, 5g of Glutamic Acid, and post-workout recovery ingredients – like turmeric, probiotics, and tart cherry – to kickstart muscle building and aid your recovery.

The Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder is perfect for both athletes and everyday gym-goers as it's NSF certified for sport, NON-GMO verified, gluten-free, and even keto-friendly with 6g of carbs.

Vega is just as serious about what goes into their powders as what stays out. While this premium protein contains plenty of pea protein, pumpkin seeds, organic sunflower seeds, and alfalfa – as well as a complete amino profile of all nine essential amino acids – it's also free from dairy, lactose, and soy.

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder (in chocolate) is a delicious way to fuel your fitness. Whether you're preparing this protein for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, it blends smoothly into refreshing shakes or morning oats to deliver indulgent flavor without the guilt.

A sign of true premium quality is how protein powders hold their own when mixed with water. Vega's protein doesn't falter, and there's no nasty chalky aftertaste like others on the market. It mixes just as well with non-dairy milk, too, and throwing some fruit and veggies into the mix is a must for a nutrient-dense, energy packed, post-workout treat.

If that's not enough to sate your appetite, this protein won #1 Sport Nutrition Product of the Year in 2020, with nearly 4,000 reviews also flooding in on Amazon since its launch. If you're looking to bulk buy your protein without breaking the bank, this protein powder fits the bill.

The Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder pulls in 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

