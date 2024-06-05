Save big on Unistellar telescopes just in time for Father's Day

Unistellar is one of the biggest names in smart telescopes these days, and the manufacturer is holding a huge sales event for Father's Day.

Rather than specific deals, though, the company is making things much simpler by dropping $400 off of the MSRP of some of its most popular telescopes.

Whether you're looking for the latest smart telescope the Odyssey (including the coveted red model), the Odyssey Pro, the eQuinox 2 or the eVscope 2, the same amount has been taken from all.

That means you can get yourself a powerful smart telescope for $2099 when it comes to the Odyssey and eQuinox 2.

Unistellar eQuinox 2 Smart Telescope was $2499 now $2099 from Unistellar. Save $400 on this great-looking smart telescope that's easy to use and has an all-in-one design that's easy to move from location to location. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our eQuinox 2 review.

Unistellar eVscope 2 Smart Telescope was $2499 now $2099 from Unistellar. Save $400 on a nicely designed telescope that features a Nikon-made eyepiece. One of our very few criticisms in our 4.5 star eVscope 2 review was the price, but this sizeable saving does work to combat that.

Unistellar Odyssey Smart Telescope was $2499 now $2099 from Unistellar. Save $400 on this powerful smart telescope that offers a portable build that's easy to move around while also offering automatic features to smooth down some of the rough edges of astronomy.

Unistellar Odyssey Pro Smart Telescope was $2499 now $2099 from Unistellar. Save $400 on the Pro version of the Odyssey, which includes a premium tripod. You'll get the same saving on the eye-catching (but otherwise identical) red version, too.

If you've wanted to observe planets, stars, and everything in between, you may feel daunted with how to get started. After all, it's not exactly the most intuitive thing to do when starting out.

Smart telescopes help skip some of the early frustration by tying in with well-designed apps to essentially map out the stars before your very eyes. While there's still a place for more manual alternatives, they're a great way for newcomers to get started, or for established star seekers to remove the friction of the process.

Each of the models on offer here has 64 GB of storage for recording images as you see the skies, and all tie into a huge database of stars, planets, and just about anything else. In fact, the current tally is 5000 celestial objects and 37 million star targets.

(Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: Whichever model you pick up, you'll have access to a database of over 5000 celestial objects and 37 million star targets, all of which can be tracked using a companion app. In terms of focal lengths, the eVscope 2 offers 450mm and a 114mm aperture, the Equinox has a 450mm focal length and 114mm mirror diameter, and all models in the Odyssey line (including the Pro) have a mirror diameter of 85mm with a focal length of 320mm.

Consensus: This deal nets you $400 off of some fantastic telescopes, but they're still not cheap. However, if you're looking to get started or upgrade your existing setup, few are better.

Buy if: You want some of the best smart telescopes around that can help you get observing quickly.

Don't buy if: You're looking to save some pennies, or you're a purist who would rather find their own celestial objects without using an app.

(Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

