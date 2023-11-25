This Nikon Z8 is one of our favorite cameras, and it's got $500 off for Black Friday

"Market-leading", "absolute powerhouse, and "best all-round mirrorless camera ever" are all compliments we leveled at one camera — the Nikon Z8.

Not only is it the long-awaited heir to the Nikon D850's throne, but it's an exceptional camera in its own right, offering the kind of shooting speed and autofocus that make it one of the best cameras for shooting wildlife that you'll find anywhere.

If you know your cameras, you've likely lusted after the Nikon Z8 for a while, but now this Black Friday deal is here, it might just be the right time to pull the trigger.

B&H Photo is offering the Nikon Z8, bundled with the versatile NIKKOR Z 24-120 f/4 S lens, for $4,596.95 — that's a saving of $500 off of the MSRP of both products combined. For added context, $200 was knocked off earlier this week, but now B&H has snipped a further $300 off for good measure!

Given we expect the Z8 to rule the mirrorless roost for years (it only launched a few months ago), that's an impressive, and rare, deal — albeit one that Adorama has matched, so you'll want to snap it up while you can.

Nikon Z8 & Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens | was $5,096.95 , now $4,596.95 at B&H Photo Overview: This camera and lens bundle puts one of the best mirrorless snappers in the world alongside a versatile lens, knocking off $500 from the combined MSRP in the process.

When we reviewed the Nikon Z8, we awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 and said it "may be the best all-round mirrorless camera ever".

With a resolution of 45.7MP, which can shoot up to 8K videos at 60 frames per second, it's a "buy once, cry once" kind of purchase that'll pay for itself if you're a working photographer — particularly if you've got an eye for wildlife.

That's thanks to a rapid continuous shooting speed and some of the snappiest autofocus we've seen, which means you won't miss a thing. Lovingly referred to as the "baby Z9", it's in danger of making its older brother look obsolete since it can handle just about everything but with a much smaller footprint than the heftier flagship.

As for the NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4 lens that forms the other half of this bundle, it'll help get those shots that really sing — and you can take the $500 saving and buy yourself another lens if you're really into the shopping season.