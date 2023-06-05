Get started with photography with this Canon EOS Rebel T7 deal, over $100 off at Walmart
Looking for a great DSLR camera? Walmart has you covered with this Canon EOS Rebel T7 deal.
New to photography and looking for a place to start with DSLR models? This Walmart deal on the Canon EOS Rebel Camera T7 is well worth a look.
It's not going to feature on our best astronomy cameras or best wildlife cameras lists, but it's still a solid choice for those learning the intricacies of lens choices, and offers a solid set of features with some corners cut (no 4K video, no tilting display, and no touch screen for example).
Still, with a 24MP sensor, it's well worth a look - particularly since it's now just $346.99 at Walmart - over $100 off of the MSRP.
Canon EOS Rebel Camera T7
Was:
$479.99
Now: $346.99 at Walmart
Overview: This DSLR is now under $350 - perfect for photography newcomers.
Key features: Easy to use, solid battery life, great for beginners
Product launched: February 2018
Price history: While the Canon EOS Rebel T7 is reduced elsewhere, Walmart's deal beats out Amazon and Best Buy at the time of writing.
Price comparison: Amazon: $399 | Walmart: $346.99 | Best Buy: $399.99
Reviews consensus: The Canon EOS Rebel T7 won't win any awards, but it's still a very solid option for beginners. Its frame, albeit plastic, is easy to understand, and there are a huge number of lenses available. You'll want to spring for a more comprehensive option from our best astrophotography cameras for taking pictures of the stars, though.
TechRadar: ★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★½
Buy it if: You're new to using a DSLR - a logical control layout and competitive price point make the Canon EOS Rebel T7 a solid option for beginners.
Don't buy it if: You're looking to shoot video in higher than 1080p, you want a touchscreen, or a more premium camera overall.
