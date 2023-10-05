Save over $500 on the Surface Laptop Studio at Amazon

This powerful 2-in-1 laptop is reduced to just $1,329.99 at Amazon — run, don't walk!



The best laptops for students don't always have to be strictly laptops, and the Microsoft Surface lineup has long featured an array of 2-in-1 options that blur the line between tablet and PC.

The Surface Laptop Studio is arguably one of the most impressive in the company's portfolio, albeit now superseded by its predecessor. Still, its easel-like design and comfortable typing experience, combined with a lovely display, make it well worth a look even two years out from launch.

Even better, Amazon is running a phenomenal deal on the 16GB RAM, 512GB storage model. The retailer has slashed $520 off of the MSRP, bringing it down to $1,279.99.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Was: $1,799.99

Now: $1,329.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio just got a $520 discount at Amazon, meaning this easel-like laptop/tablet hybrid is cheaper than ever.

Key features: 14-inch display, easel-style hinge, 512GB storage

Product launched: October 2021

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio dip to around $1,500, but this deal remains our pick of the bunch — even Best Buy and Walmart couldn't quite match it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,279.99 | Walmart: $1,329.99 | Best Buy: $1,399.99

Reviews consensus: If you've found yourself working on a creative project and wish you could just reach over the keyboard to map something out on the screen, good news — the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is for you. Its screen can move forward, and you'll want it to — the display is gorgeous, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1600. This model also packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, too, and the webcam is excellent for taking meetings while working away from the office.

TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a great, 120Hz display that's ideal for creativity or even light gaming.

Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the sequel, which has just launched. You don't need a unique design and want more power. You want more ports.