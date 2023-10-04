Save over $400 on this LG laptop at Best Buy

This ultra-portable laptop is reduced at Best Buy, and comes with 1TB of storage.

The best laptops for students are often defined by their portability, and the peace of mind of knowing their internal battery will last more than just the first couple of lessons or lectures of the day.

To that end, we're always on the lookout for slim and light machines that have the potential to run for hours, and while that may often make the MacBook Air or a Chromebook the easy pick, the LG Gram is well worth a look for Windows users.

Better yet, Best Buy have slashed the price of the 16-inch model to bring it down to just $1,299 — a $400 discount off of the MSRP that still gets you 16GB of RAM and 1TB of ultrafast SSD storage.

If you don't need quite so much storage, Amazon are also offering the same laptop with a 512GB SSD hard drive for $1,186.68.

Key features: 16-inch display, thin and light design, spacious keyboard, great specs

Price history: This isn't the steepest drop we've seen for this laptop, with Amazon's best effort before this being just under $1200 about a month ago.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1272.93 | Best Buy: $1,299.99

Reviews consensus: This slimline MacBook Air rival is super thin and light, which makes it ideal for students moving between lectures all day, while still allowing for a large 16-inch display that looks great. The 16GB of RAM is generous, as is the 1TB NVMe storage that's slick as anything.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want an almost impossibly light laptop that doesn't compromise on day-to-day performance, while also offering a solid keyboard - something many manufacturers skimp on.

Don't buy it if: You want to pick up the newer model, or something with better speakers - the slim profile here means audio output suffers, which is a shame.