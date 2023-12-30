Save $70 on the fantastic AirPods Max at Best Buy

Save a chunk of change on Apple's priciest headphones and enjoy fantastic noise cancellation for $479.99 at Best Buy.

The holidays are over, which means it's back to long commutes and focusing on the job at hand, meaning noise-cancelling headphones a great choice (particularly if the family are still around but you're working from home).

If you're an Apple device owner, be that Mac, iPad, or iPhone, you'll likely have considered the company's range of AirPods, but it might just be time to take things to the Max.

Best Buy has slashed $70 off of the MSRP of the AirPods Max in various colorways, making the headphones just $479.99 — and they included three months of Apple Music, too, as well as Apple TV+. At time of writing they were all out of stock at Amazon, so worth jumping on this deal now if you want a pair.

AirPods Max: Was $549.99 , now $479.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 on Apple's over-ear headphones, with excellent noise cancellation and instant pairing to Apple devices.

We've seen the AirPods Max drop a little lower ($449.99 at Black Friday), but they remain a product that's well worth a look for audiophiles using Apple gear.

If you're on Android or Windows you won't get to enjoy features like the instant pairing and switching between devices, as well as the Spatial Audio that tunes audio from music, movies, or just about anything into your own personal surround sound.

If you do happen to have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you'll enjoy all of that as well as excellent noise cancellation. In fact, we've tested these headphones on long-haul flights and they're transformative when dealing with things like engine noise.

Then there's the audio quality, which is a big step up over the other AirPods in the lineup. You'll find three months of Apple Music for new and returning customers included, too, meaning you can stream a huge library of music.

Also included is Apple TV+, including shows like Ted Lasso, and Apple Fitness Plus — although you'll need an Apple Watch to make the most of the latter.