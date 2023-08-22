Save $270 with this 2-in-1 laptop deal – great for students
This HP Envy x360 deal is ideal for anyone heading to school.
This $800 laptop is $270 off at HP – perfect for students who need a new laptop.
The best laptops for students offer a great experience for work and play, but there's no harm in a few extra tricks, too. The HP Envy has long been regarded as an excellent line of laptops, but with this 2-in-1, it blurs the line between laptop and tablet without losing any of its utility.
Even better, it's now reduced, with $270 off of the MSRP, bringing the Windows 11 machine down to just $529.99 - ideal for students looking for a machine for creative projects.
This version has an Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage under the hood, and a full HD touch screen for display.
HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop
Was:
$799.99
Now: $529.99 at HP
Overview: This Windows laptop looks great, had a decent processor, and flips into a tablet mode.
Key features: 15.6-inch screen, Windows 11, 256GB of storage, touchscreen
Price history: Before today's deal, the best deals we've seen on this laptop have been well over $500 at retailers like Amazon, unless you're looking to pick up a used model. That makes it a great time to buy.
Price comparison: Amazon: $539 | Walmart: $570.88 | Best Buy: $549.99
Reviews consensus: This Windows 11 laptop has enough power for multitasking, and can be used to edit photos and video, too. Its secret weapon is that 2-in-1 functionality, meaning you can flip it over and enjoy the Full HD display as a touch surface - ideal for dragging and dropping with your fingertips. It's got enough horsepower left over for some basic gaming, too, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series chip, and there are a pair of USB A and USB C ports.
Live Science: ★★★★ (13-inch model) TechRadar: ★★★★ T3: ★★★★ (13-inch model)
Buy it if: You want a flexible laptop with plenty of connectivity options and a sleek design that's ideal for digital artists.
Don't buy it if: You don't need a touchscreen, or are looking to play the latest and most demanding games after class.
Live Science newsletter
Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.