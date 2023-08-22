Save $270 with this 2-in-1 laptop deal – great for students

This $800 laptop is $270 off at HP – perfect for students who need a new laptop.

The best laptops for students offer a great experience for work and play, but there's no harm in a few extra tricks, too. The HP Envy has long been regarded as an excellent line of laptops, but with this 2-in-1, it blurs the line between laptop and tablet without losing any of its utility.

Even better, it's now reduced, with $270 off of the MSRP, bringing the Windows 11 machine down to just $529.99 - ideal for students looking for a machine for creative projects.

This version has an Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage under the hood, and a full HD touch screen for display.

Key features: 15.6-inch screen, Windows 11, 256GB of storage, touchscreen

Price history: Before today's deal, the best deals we've seen on this laptop have been well over $500 at retailers like Amazon, unless you're looking to pick up a used model. That makes it a great time to buy.

Price comparison: Amazon: $539 | Walmart: $570.88 | Best Buy: $549.99

Reviews consensus: This Windows 11 laptop has enough power for multitasking, and can be used to edit photos and video, too. Its secret weapon is that 2-in-1 functionality, meaning you can flip it over and enjoy the Full HD display as a touch surface - ideal for dragging and dropping with your fingertips. It's got enough horsepower left over for some basic gaming, too, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series chip, and there are a pair of USB A and USB C ports.

Live Science: ★★★★ (13-inch model) TechRadar: ★★★★ T3: ★★★★ (13-inch model)

Buy it if: You want a flexible laptop with plenty of connectivity options and a sleek design that's ideal for digital artists.

Don't buy it if: You don't need a touchscreen, or are looking to play the latest and most demanding games after class.