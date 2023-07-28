Save big on a small computer with $100 off the latest Mac Mini at B&H Photo

Apple's latest Mac Mini is reduced by $100 at B&H Photo.

While MacBooks have become much more capable, it's easy to forget the desktop range of Apple's computers. While the M1 iMac is a great device, it's now a couple of years old, while the Mac Studio is too pricey for many.

Thankfully, the Mac Mini is a great way to get started with macOS, offering a "headless" setup that packs an M2 processor into a compact footprint.

Even better, the latest version of the Mac Mini is discounted by $100 off of the MSRP at B&H Photo, bringing the diminutive desktop down to $499.

Key features: M2 chip, 256GB SSD, USB-A & USB-C ports

Product launched: January 2023

Price history: We've seen today's price matched occasionally in the past, but this matches the previous low - which is probably why Amazon is out of stock. Best Buy is also matching this offer at the moment.

Price comparison: Amazon: $499 | Walmart: $592.95 | Best Buy: $499

Reviews consensus: The Mac Mini is small but mighty, and this version actually dropped in price from the M1 version - despite a spec bump to Apple's latest consumer chip, the M2. You'll still need your own monitor and peripherals, but it's an excellent purchase for just about anyone. At this price, you could even just hook it up to your TV, or stick it in a cupboard as a media server.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | iMore: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a compact computer that doesn't compromise on power. You want to work on creative projects and need an inexpensive route into macOS.

Don't buy it if: You don't have a monitor, keyboard, or mouse handy - you'll need to supply your own for the Mac Mini. You need more than 256GB - the Mac Mini isn't upgradeable (although there are plenty of ports in the back for adding hard drives).