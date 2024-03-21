Hurry, 'arguably Panasonic’s greatest camera ever' is at its lowest price this year

Whether it's catching wildlife in action or a special family event, a video can help capture fleeting moments and bring them to life for years to come. And now, one camera that has been particularly commended for its ability to shoot quality video has been reduced to just $1,997.98 for a limited-time deal as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale .

In our 2023 review of the Panasonic Lumix S5 II , we gave it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars. We raved about how great it is for video, calling it "the ultimate mirrorless camera for video-first shooting" and even "arguably Panasonic's greatest camera ever."

There were various factors that made the Panasonic Lumix S5 II shine as a video camera, unlimited video recording at any resolution, for starters. But it also shone for its high-quality photographs. Factors like its robust 24.2MP sensor, phase-detect autofocus, and up to 30fps burst shooting made us conclude that it was a "real powerhouse for photography, too."

These great qualities haven’t gone unnoticed by Amazon reviewers, who have taken to the platform to write rave reviews. For example, one five-star review wrote about how the "video and photo quality are exceptional."

As well as picking up the Panasonic LUMIX S5II Mirrorless Camera with this Amazon deal, you’ll also get a 35mm lens. This means that you don’t need to worry about buying the lens separately, as you would when buying the camera from other retailers.

Panasonic LUMIX S5II Mirrorless Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C3G2TDLC%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $2,395.98, now $1,997.98 Complete with a 35mm lens, the Panasonic LUMIX S5II allows you to take high-quality photographs and videos, and it has been particularly commended for its videos. When we reviewed it in 2023, we gave it a score of 5 out of 5 stars, making it one of our top-rated cameras.

Key features: Unlimited video recording, image stabilization, phase hybrid autofocus, video support, lightweight, LUMIX S Series 35mm F1.8 Lens.

Product launched: January 2023

Price history: Over the past year, this Panasonic LUMIX S5II Mirrorless Camera has usually been selling for a much higher price on Amazon, sometimes as high as $2,695.98 and $2.495.98.

Review consensus: Plenty of Amazon customers have taken to the platform to write glowing reviews of the Panasonic LUMIX S5II, calling it an "amazing professional camera" and writing about how "the quality of photos is very good and it takes incredible 4K videos!"

Buy it if: You want a 5-star camera that specializes in video, which in our review we called a "real powerhouse for photography."

Don't buy it if: You’re not someone who takes many videos. For the price, you would not be reaping the full benefits of this video-first camera.