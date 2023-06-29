Get an iPad for just $279 with this Amazon deal

Looking to get into the Apple ecosystem? This iPad deal will get you on the App Store and using services like iMessage in no time.

While Apple used to rotate older iPads out of the lineup like clockwork, its most recent addition, the tenth-generation version, was significantly more expensive than its predecessor. That meant the ninth-generation tablet got to stick around - and we're glad it did.

Not only is it one of the best tablets for students, as well as one of the best iPads in its own right, but it makes it much easier to find deals on the tablet.

Amazon has cut $50 off again, meaning it's now just $279 for the 64GB version - a great way to get on board with almost everything Apple offers across its ecosystem of apps and services.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Was: $329

Now: $279 at Amazon

Overview: The cheapest Apple tablet is even cheaper with this iPad deal, saving another $50 off of the MSRP.

Key features: 10.2-inch display, A13 Bionic Chip, Home Button

Product launched: September 2021

Price history: We've certainly seen this deal before, and we have seen it cheaper, but it's also only $30 more than the lowest we've ever seen the iPad - $249.99.

Price comparison: Amazon: $279 | Walmart: $279 | Best Buy: $329.99

Reviews consensus: While it may be the least exciting iPad in the lineup, the iPad ninth gen has everything you need. It offers iMessage, iCloud, Safari, and Mail, plus access to the App Store. While many may scoff at the "classic" home button, it does make for a more easy-to-use experience - ideal for a newcomer to the platform.

Live Science: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best tablet for students, best iPad for students

Buy it if: You want a tablet that's great for work and play, ideal for scrolling the web, or social media.

Don't buy it if: You want an all-screen model, like an iPad Air or iPad Pro. You want the latest chip (the A13 Bionic is a few years old).