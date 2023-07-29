Get a Windows 11 laptop for under $300 in this back to school deal

Save almost $50 on this HP laptop, bringing a full Windows 11 experience down to under $300.

Looking for the best laptop for students? The options are near limitless, whether you're looking for a Chromebook, Windows computer, or MacBook. Still, there's never been a better time to shop for either, as Back to School discounts are here ahead of the new academic year.

One of our favorite early choices is this stylish HP 15.6-inch laptop which is reduced by $46 - bringing it down to just $299 at Walmart. That's a good saving on an already cheap laptop.

HP 15.6-inch laptop

Was: $345

Now: $299 at Walmart

Overview: This Windows laptop may not be the most powerful, but it'll help you get plenty of work done.

Key features: 15.6-inch screen, Windows 11, 256GB of storage

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price we've seen this model is $269 - but this was for a used version. New, the laptop regularly sells for over its MSRP on Amazon's third-party seller market.

Price comparison: Amazon: $379.99 | Walmart: $299

Reviews consensus: This lightweight laptop brings all the efficiency and compatibility of Windows 11 in a stylish chassis with solid battery life and a 15.6-inch display. There's a built-in webcam and speakers, too, and while you shouldn't expect to unleash your creativity in more demanding apps, what's here makes it ideal for carrying between lessons.

TechRadar: ★★★★ (upgraded model)

Buy it if: You want a dependable laptop with solid battery life for long days in school or college, especially one with a large display.

Don't buy it if: You want more power for more demanding tasks, or for gaming. You want a better webcam.