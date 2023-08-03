Get this 15-inch Chromebook for under $200 ahead of the new school year

Looking for a cheap laptop for college this year? This Chromebook might be just what you need.

There are so many great laptops for students these days, but they can be quite expensive - particularly for Windows and Mac machines. Enter the Chromebook, with a lightweight OS that's less demanding and therefore doesn't require powerful hardware.

Walmart is offering the Acer Chromebook 315 for just $199, as well as a $249 version since it doubles the storage - ideal for storing files and installing apps from the Play Store. Both are great deals, though we'd lean on the latter if you can afford it.

Given 64GB is about the same storage as a standard smartphone, be sure to weigh up whether it's enough for you - particularly if you manage a lot of files and documents across multiple apps. if you need more, we'd say shell out the extra $50.

Key features: 15.6-inch display, Chrome OS, 64GB/128GB memory, excellent battery life

Price history: This deal represents the lowest price we've seen the Acer Chromebook 315 go for, with Amazon still charging full price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $269.99 | Walmart: $199

Reviews consensus: This excellent Chromebook from Acer is a slim, good-looking laptop that offers a great way to experience Chrome OS. If you're familiar with Android, you'll fit right in, but it's also ideal for regular Google Meet, Drive, and Docs users. The keyboard is a little basic, but it is full-sized, and the Acer Chromebook 315 can hit up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, too.

TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You work and play using Google apps like Docs, Sheets, or Drive. You need a full-sized laptop but don't want to spend the money on a Windows or Mac machine. You want excellent battery life, with up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

Don't buy it if: You use specialized apps that require Windows or Mac, or you want a machine with more power under the hood.