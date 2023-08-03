Get this 15-inch Chromebook for under $200 ahead of the new school year
Get a student laptop for less, with this Acer Chromebook 315 deal.
Looking for a cheap laptop for college this year? This Chromebook might be just what you need.
There are so many great laptops for students these days, but they can be quite expensive - particularly for Windows and Mac machines. Enter the Chromebook, with a lightweight OS that's less demanding and therefore doesn't require powerful hardware.
Walmart is offering the Acer Chromebook 315 for just $199, as well as a $249 version since it doubles the storage - ideal for storing files and installing apps from the Play Store. Both are great deals, though we'd lean on the latter if you can afford it.
Given 64GB is about the same storage as a standard smartphone, be sure to weigh up whether it's enough for you - particularly if you manage a lot of files and documents across multiple apps. if you need more, we'd say shell out the extra $50.
Acer Chromebook 315
Was:
$269.99
Now: $199 at Walmart
Overview: This Chromebook offers great Wi-Fi, a large display, and 12.5 hours of battery life.
Key features: 15.6-inch display, Chrome OS, 64GB/128GB memory, excellent battery life
Price history: This deal represents the lowest price we've seen the Acer Chromebook 315 go for, with Amazon still charging full price.
Price comparison: Amazon: $269.99 | Walmart: $199
Reviews consensus: This excellent Chromebook from Acer is a slim, good-looking laptop that offers a great way to experience Chrome OS. If you're familiar with Android, you'll fit right in, but it's also ideal for regular Google Meet, Drive, and Docs users. The keyboard is a little basic, but it is full-sized, and the Acer Chromebook 315 can hit up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, too.
TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You work and play using Google apps like Docs, Sheets, or Drive. You need a full-sized laptop but don't want to spend the money on a Windows or Mac machine. You want excellent battery life, with up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.
Don't buy it if: You use specialized apps that require Windows or Mac, or you want a machine with more power under the hood.
