Our favorite air purifier with eco mode is now 27% off at Amazon

Looking for a quality air purifier that won't put a strain on your energy bill? Then you can't miss this deal — the small but mighty Coway Airmega AP-1512HH air purifier is now 27% off at Amazon, saving you $62.

In our review of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH, it wowed us with its performance, ease of use and energy-saving credentials — in fact, we called it "our favorite air purifier with eco mode" when we tested it against the best air purifiers on the market.

Despite its small size compared with other air purifiers, the Coway Airmega harbors some impressive abilities. During our at-home tests, it removed 99.7% of particles measuring 0.3 microns (and these may include airborne pollutants, such as dust and some allergens), and all of particles bigger than 10 microns, like pet hair, mold spores and pollen.

It's not easy to find an air purifier in this price range that matches the performance of the Airmega AP-1512HH, and could make a real difference to the air quality in your home — and now you can snap it up for $167.99 at Amazon.

Coway-AP-1512HH air purifier: Was $229.99 , now $167.99 at Amazon

Compact, light and easy to use, the Coway-AP-1512HH air purifier delivers great performance without putting a strain on the energy bill — now 27% off at Amazon. Suitable for areas of up to 361 sq ft.

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH air purifier is a perfect option for those who like simplicity. The appliance is quick and easy to set up, and it has an intuitive display that turns red when air quality is poor and blue once it's improved. The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH air purifier also comes with three fan speeds, three-stage filtration and a handy timer.

In eco mode, the Coway air purifier powers down whenever its sensors don't detect air pollution for longer than 30 minutes. And when in auto mode, it automatically adjusts its fan speed based on the level of indoor air quality. Good for the environment and easy on the energy bill.

The unit is light and compact, and thanks to its built-in handle and long electric cord, this air purifier can be easily picked up with one hand and moved around the house. It may not rock the futuristic design typical of the top-shelf Dyson appliances, but its rounded edges and toned-down colors are easy on the eye and work well with a range of home decors.

The air quality monitor is easy to understand, too, For only $167.99, the Coway AP-1512HH air purifier offers fantastic value — but hurry up, this deal won't last long.