Save $1200 on this incredible Razer Blade laptop

Looking for a powerful laptop for creative projects by day and gaming by night? This Razer Blade 17 may tick all the boxes - and it's more than a grand cheaper right now at Amazon.

When digging student laptop deals, we usually err on the side of machines that'll help you get work done, but that's not to say the best student laptops can't have a bit of grunt for playing games when the working day is done, too. Powerful laptops can also be useful to students, especially if you need to tackle resource intensive tasks like coding and photo/video editing.

With that in mind, we've unearthed this stunning Razer Blade 17 deal at Amazon, as part of the retailer's slate of gaming deals.

The retailer is offering a 38% discount, bringing the powerful Razer Blade 17 laptop down to just $1999.99 - that's a massive $1200 off its MSRP of $3199.99.

Razer Blade 17

Was: $3,199.99

Now: $1999.99 at Amazon

Overview: Save big on this Razer laptop with an impressive RTX 3070Ti GPU and 17-inch QHD display.

Key features: 17-inch display, 3070 Ti GPU, vapor chamber cooling.

Product launched: January 2022

Price history: While the Razer Blade 17 has been discounted before, this is the first time it's dropped under $2400 for this configuration - making this a huge deal (even if Best Buy has matched it).

Price comparison: Amazon: $1999.99 | Walmart: $3199.99 | Best Buy: $1999.99

Reviews consensus: The Razer Blade 17 is a powerful laptop with one real drawback - its battery life. If you want to use it as a desktop, however, there's a lot to like - it has a sleek design, a great keyboard, and it's whisper-quiet, too, even when working through huge tasks or the latest games. It doesn't hurt that the OLED screen is stunning, too.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best laptops for photo editing

Buy it if: You want a laptop that offers a gorgeous design, near-silent fans, and above all else, incredible performance. This configuration will tackle the majority of AAA games.

Don't buy it if: You want a battery that will last you all day - the power on offer here requires a fair amount of juice, so you'll want to be near a wall outlet if you're working on creative projects.