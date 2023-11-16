Apple's best ever iPad mini is $30 off at Amazon

Looking for an iPad that's bigger than your phone but not necessarily so big it won't fit in a small bag, or even your jeans pocket?

The iPad Mini might just be for you, and while some manufacturers are leaning into foldable displays, Apple has definitely hit a bit of a sweet spot with its 8.3-inch tablet.

This punchy but portable tablet is easy to carry with you, with a great display, Apple Pencil 2nd Generation support, and a pair of 12MP cameras.

It's also reduced at Amazon, with the retailer cutting $30 off the price — that's enough to get yourself a nice case.

iPad Mini: was $499, now $469 @ Amazon

Apple's smallest iPad remains easy to recommend thanks to its sleek design, iPadOS, and great battery life.

We'll admit the iPad Mini isn't getting any younger — this particular model launched in 2021 — and we'd have liked more storage than 64GB. And yet, it's such a joy to use that it remains easy to recommend.

Not only can it double as a digital notepad when paired with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) (sold separately), but it's a decent gaming and productivity device.

If you do want to get some 'real' work done, you can connect a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse to it, and it's also the perfect size to moonlight as an ideal e-reader.

Still not convinced? Check out our review of the iPad Mini where we awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5:

"Pound for pound, the iPad Mini 2021 is the best small tablet around. It’s not cheap, but if you pair it with an Apple Pencil it’s the best way to take digital notes. Plus, it’s small enough to put in a pocket while still having enough grunt to power through both work and play."