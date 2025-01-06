Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Which is better?

Not long ago, AirPods were mocked for looking like toothbrush heads jammed in ears, but Apple’s earbuds have grown to be so popular that there are now multiple versions.

The two priciest among them, the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are likely to get plenty of attention, and picking between them isn’t as easy as you may think. Despite their radically different form factors, both offer many of the same features, but with unique caveats.

With that in mind, we’ve pitted the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro against each other in a battle for audio dominance, taking into account sound quality, connectivity and design.

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: How we tested

Our reviewer used both the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) and AirPods Max for a number of months, switching between both in different situations.

Both were used for music, podcasts and movies — in scenarios like busy streets, cozy coffee shops and even long-haul flights.

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Which has more features?

(Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

In many ways, the features of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are almost identical. Both offer impressive microphones, as well as instant pairing with Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch.

While they do differ in terms of battery life, both offer excellent noise-cancellation options, too (more on those shortly). Both will also pause your music if you remove them (or, in the AirPods Pro’s case, remove one of the buds).

The biggest difference comes down to the on-device controls. The AirPods Pro have a swipeable volume control (new from the last version), as well as stems which can be squeezed to input commands.

Those commands – including answering calls, skipping tracks and switching noise control – can all be replicated on the AirPods Max, but it uses a more traditional button. It also has a Digital Crown (a larger version of the one seen on the Apple Watch since its inception) for adjusting volume, which we find easier.

(Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

It’ll come down to personal preference, but for ease of volume adjustment, we’d pick the AirPods Max.

And yet, the killer feature of the second-generation AirPods Pro is the ability to find and locate them using audio. It works on each bud, as well as their case, making it easy to find them underneath other items or when they’ve fallen down the back of the sofa.

There’s an argument that the AirPods Max are too large to lose, and that they can also be located using Apple’s Find My service. However, having lost our AirPods Pro around the place, they get the nod for this very handy feature.

Winner: AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Which has better sound quality?

(Image credit: Apple)

Perhaps it’s to be expected, given they cost twice as much as the AirPods Pro, but the AirPods Max are an excellent pair of headphones for just about any kind of audio.

Switching between bass-filled rap, a spot of metal and a few orchestral pieces, the AirPods Max do a great job with just about anything you throw at them. Everything is balanced with just enough nuance, and it doesn’t get distorted at higher volumes either.

The same can be said of the AirPods Pro, but everything is a little flatter. Considering the size difference the Pro buds are excellent, but they can’t match the larger, grandiose soundscape offered by the Max.

When it comes to the microphone, we’d struggle to pick a winner; each does a good job of isolating the user’s voice.

Both support Apple’s Spatial Audio, too, so that they can attune audio to your head’s position. Think of this as something close to surround sound, but pumped straight into your ears.



Winner: AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Which has better functionality?

(Image credit: Apple)

The size difference moves in favor of AirPods Pro this time around, with the diminutive buds simply much easier to carry around than the sizable AirPods Max.

Even when put into the case, they can fit into the smallest of pockets, making them ideal for just about any errand you need to run. The AirPods Max, for all of their sleek design and excellent audio quality, are a sizable consideration when packing a bag.

On the other hand, the AirPods Max offer a better noise-canceling experience by virtue of that form factor. Both products offer a transparency mode for hearing environmental noise and noise canceling to focus on the audio itself, but the AirPods Max handle the latter better because they cover your entire ear.

Because each cup is firm but comfortable, they naturally let in less of the outside world. That may make the AirPods Max a better choice for anyone looking to focus on the task at hand.

Still, for the majority of functionality, we’re opting for the AirPods Pro here.



Winner: AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Which design is better?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s an argument that design is a moot point, particularly given the different experiences on offer here.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) look very similar to their predecessors, and that’s no bad thing. They continue the lineage of silicon ear tips, offering three sizes right out of the box that are easy to switch, and the iOS fit test is particularly handy for ensuring a secure seal that’s not too tight.

On the other hand, the AirPods Max are a first-gen effort that definitely has a little room for improvement. They’re surprisingly robust, and there are no weight issues because of how well they’re balanced, but an inability to fold them up makes them trickier than you’d expect to pop in a bag.

Some kind of carry case would have helped, too. The one included acts simply as a cover for the headphones and is unlikely to prevent damage when they’re not being used.

Still, it’s a case of “different things for different needs,” so it’s tough to settle on one.



Winner: Tie

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Which has a better fit?

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirPods Pro are impressively comfortable, even for long periods of the day. We’ve tested them in busy coffee shops, quiet offices, while out for a walk and much more. We’d still avoid them for working out (opting for the Beats Fit Pro in those instances), but the AirPods Pro remain more comfortable for our money.

On the other hand, the AirPods Max are delightful, but in a very different way. For one, the soft covers over each earcup never feel uncomfortable. Indeed, while their size (and price) may make you less likely to throw them in a bag, they remain comfortable to wear for long periods.

We almost can’t pick a winner here, but just for their comfort and low profile when going for a walk, we’re opting for the AirPods Pro. It’s hard not to feel conscious of the AirPods Max when out and about.



Winner: AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Which has better battery life?

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirPods Pro offer around six hours of listening time for each earbud, although that can nudge a little closer to eight with the noise cancellation off. The charging case gets things to 24 hours, but you’ll naturally need to pop them in there for a period.

The charging case can be charged magnetically, which is a plus, but you can use Lightning, too.

The AirPods Max also use Lightning, and can offer over 20 hours of continuous audio with noise canceling on. That may make them the obvious winner, but the most bizarre omission is a lack of a power button. This means that they’ll naturally lose charge just sitting in your bag. The aforementioned case puts them into a low-power state, but it’s still something to consider.



Winner: AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Which has better reviews?

On Amazon, the AirPods Max currently have an average rating of 4.4 out of 5, with many noting their durability as a positive, while also mentioning the inability to fold them down to make them more portable.

The AirPods Pro shade things though, with a 4.6 rating and considerably more reviews, many of which have noted the impressive audio quality and spatial audio.



Winner: AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro: Verdict

(Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

It’s a close call, but we’d pick the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for the majority of customers. Their audio is impressive for such a small pair of buds, and we also liked the easy-to-find charging case, as well as the small footprint.

If you’re more of an audiophile, need even better noise-canceling (perhaps for long flights), or just want a pair of headphones to use while at a desk studying or working all day, consider the AirPods Max.