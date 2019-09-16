Strange News

Trending

Kiss members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley perform in the band's trademark costumes and makeup.

Great White Sharks in Australia Get a Concert from Kiss. But Will the Sharks Care?

By Mindy Weisberger

In a career first, the rock band Kiss is performing for an audience of great white sharks.

Quantum bubbles and multiverses.

Objective Reality Doesn't Exist, Quantum Experiment Shows

By Alessandro Fedrizzi, Massimiliano Proietti

A quantum experiment raises deeply philosophical questions about the fundamental nature of reality.

In 2017, a video of the Nimitz UFO encounter was publicly released.

Navy Officers Say 'Unknown Individuals' Made Them Erase Evidence of 2004 UFO Encounter

By Yasemin Saplakoglu

The signals were erratic and didn't seem to match those given off by known aircraft.

Ice eggs along shoreline

Thousands of Glorious 'Ice Eggs' Wash Up on Finnish Beach

By Nicoletta Lanese

The "ice eggs" form due to a rare weather phenomenon.

A monster eye peering through a werewolf scrape through metal.

How Rabies Inspired Folktales of Werewolves and Vampires

By Jessica Wang

A look back at the folklore of rabies in humans reveals ties to beliefs in werewolves, vampires and other monsters.

An artist's impression of the Black Knight satellite. The spacecraft has sparked a long-lived conspiracy theory.

The Black Knight Satellite: A Hodgepodge of Alien Conspiracy Theories

By David Crookes, All About Space magazine

Some think it could be an extraterrestrial spacecraft — but is it?

When not seeking UFOs, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science will be partnering with the U.S. Army on projects involving energy propulsion, quantum physics and space-time engineering.

Rock Star's Company Seeks UFOs, Finds Military Contract

By Mindy Weisberger

A private company that researches UFOs has a new contract with the U.S. government.

SETI's Allen Telescope Array

How Long Will It Take to Find Proof of Alien Life?

By Meghan Bartels

How long until we find evidence of life beyond Earth? If a panel of experts is on track with their estimates, it may be sooner than you think.

Aye-ayes possess small "pseudothumbs" — complete with their own fingerprints — that may help them grip objects and branches as they move through trees.

'Cursed' Primate Weirdos Have Extra Thumbs. Scientists Didn't Know About Them Until Now.

By Mindy Weisberger

The discovery of a previously unknown mini-thumb makes weird aye-ayes even weirder.

The reptile's long tail is visible, but most of the crocodile's body is hidden under the bulk of the elephant that crushed it to death.

Dead Elephant Found Lying on Top of a Squashed Crocodile. What Happened?

By Mindy Weisberger

An elephant's seemingly final act after it was attacked by a crocodile was to collapse on top of the reptile, crushing the would-be predator.

On Sept. 15, a group of journalists visited the control room of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's reactor 4.

Chernobyl's Control Room Is Now Open to Tourists … for 5 Minutes

By Yasemin Saplakoglu

Chernobyl tour companies have confirmed that the control room is open to the brave souls who wish to be closer to the scene of the disaster

Non-Newtonian fluids change their viscosity depending on the stress or force applied, transforming from liquid-like to solid-like in a flash.

Oobleck's Weird Properties Demystified

By Stephanie Pappas

Scientists have made the first 3D model of cornstarch and water, a bizarre substance called oobleck.

An image of small-scale muscle tissue made using bovine cell spheroids.

Meat Grown in Space for the First Time Ever

By Chelsea Gohd

This cultivated meat is "slaughter-free."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reveals new details about Starship Mk, the company's enormous reusable launch system, and talks aliens in Boca Chica, Texas on September 28, 2019.

Elon Musk Doesn't Know Where the Aliens Are (So, Stop Asking)

By Chelsea Gohd

At a recent event in Boca Chica, Texas, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirms that, to his knowledge, we haven't yet discovered aliens.

Glowing meteor, fireball entering Earth's atmosphere.

Falling Fireballs Crashed in Chile Last Week. They Weren't Meteorites, Experts Say.

By Nicoletta Lanese

Chilean officials are investigating a curious collection of burning objects that fell onto parts of the country last week.

planet and moon system

Could E.T. Have Bugged a Space Rock to Listen In on Earthlings?

By Stephanie Pappas

Mysterious objects trapped in Earth's orbit could be a place to look for alien surveillance technology.

A Mach disk forms during the uncorking of a bottle of champagne.

Watch Supersonic Shock Waves Launch from a Bottle of Champagne

By Yasemin Saplakoglu

The split-second pop of a champagne cork is created by a quick escape of high-pressure gas long stuck in the bottle's neck.

a grainy black and white video taken by the navy that shows two dark splotches that are thought to be ufos

UFOs Are Real — and You Were Never Supposed to See Them, Military Official Says

By Brandon Specktor

Remember those viral UFO videos you saw last year? The government would like you to forget them, please.

The golden ratio is one of the most famous irrational numbers; it goes on forever and can't be expressed accurately without infinite space.

Long-Standing Problem of 'Golden Ratio' and Other Irrational Numbers Solved with 'Magical Simplicity'

By Leila Sloman

Mathematicians have finally proved a conjecture on approximating numbers with fractions

A Google Earth view shows the pond behind a Floria home. A white object is visible in the water.

Florida Man Discovers Decades-Old Dead Body Using Google Earth

By Mindy Weisberger

ecades after a man in Florida mysteriously disappeared, Google Earth revealed the location of his skeletal remains — inside a submerged car.