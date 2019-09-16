Strange News

Great White Sharks in Australia Get a Concert from Kiss. But Will the Sharks Care?
In a career first, the rock band Kiss is performing for an audience of great white sharks.
A quantum experiment raises deeply philosophical questions about the fundamental nature of reality.
The signals were erratic and didn't seem to match those given off by known aircraft.
The "ice eggs" form due to a rare weather phenomenon.
A look back at the folklore of rabies in humans reveals ties to beliefs in werewolves, vampires and other monsters.
Some think it could be an extraterrestrial spacecraft — but is it?
A private company that researches UFOs has a new contract with the U.S. government.
How long until we find evidence of life beyond Earth? If a panel of experts is on track with their estimates, it may be sooner than you think.
The discovery of a previously unknown mini-thumb makes weird aye-ayes even weirder.
An elephant's seemingly final act after it was attacked by a crocodile was to collapse on top of the reptile, crushing the would-be predator.
Chernobyl tour companies have confirmed that the control room is open to the brave souls who wish to be closer to the scene of the disaster
Scientists have made the first 3D model of cornstarch and water, a bizarre substance called oobleck.
At a recent event in Boca Chica, Texas, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirms that, to his knowledge, we haven't yet discovered aliens.
Chilean officials are investigating a curious collection of burning objects that fell onto parts of the country last week.
Mysterious objects trapped in Earth's orbit could be a place to look for alien surveillance technology.
The split-second pop of a champagne cork is created by a quick escape of high-pressure gas long stuck in the bottle's neck.
Remember those viral UFO videos you saw last year? The government would like you to forget them, please.
Mathematicians have finally proved a conjecture on approximating numbers with fractions
ecades after a man in Florida mysteriously disappeared, Google Earth revealed the location of his skeletal remains — inside a submerged car.
