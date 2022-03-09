Send your kid’s curiosity into orbit with these stomp rocket toys, now over 50% off at Amazon UK

The weather is changing, and that means it’s time to spend a lot more time outdoors with your little explorers. Thankfully, we’ve got just the right thing to keep them entertained.

These stomp rockets from Cocopa are perfect for helping send their interest in physics skyrocketing, launching foam missiles into the air via a pressurized pad. And as luck would have it, they're on sale right now on Amazon. The stomp rocket set from Cocopa is now £12.74 – that’s over 50% off the standard price of £25.99.

The rockets themselves may be soft, but they’re also designed to spring back into place, meaning they shouldn’t lose utility after being crumpled up. Cocopa is also keen to stress that both the air hose and the foot pump are of solid construction, too.

The kit is easy to put together, too. Just attach the legs and launcher to the base frame, before plugging in the air pipe. Add the other end of that to your foot pump, and you’ve got your very own launchpad.

It also includes six rockets, and you can fire three at once. You can even adjust the launcher base to fire at an angle, helping teach kids about trajectory and physics by firing rockets at 15-degree or 30-degree angles.

It’s not all about education either, although STEM toys actually teach kids science and math – it’s an ideal test to see who can make their rockets fly highest. While Cocopa hasn’t provided any stats, some users have reported hitting upwards of twenty feet. Can you do better?

User reviews are positive, too, with many noting the ease with which the kit goes together, and the impressive height they can reach, as well as how sturdy it is. If you’ve got excitable little ones (or even young teens), you can’t put a price on strong quality materials.

Perhaps best of all, the kit is easy to put into storage, because unlike similar launchers it’s not too bulky so can fit in a shed or even an indoor toybox.

