Science Toys Deal: Save Up to 35% on STEM Toys Today!

Several science-y toys are on sale today through Amazon. These STEM toys are meant to be a fun way for kids to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. From National Geographic's Mega Fossil Dig Kit to the littlebits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, there's sure to be something to delight the kids in your life. Check out these deals.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Fossil Dig Kit Dig for fossils of dinosaurs, sharks, brachiopods, mosasaurs, ammonites and more! Today, this kit is selling for $12.99, or 35% off the list price.View Deal

Snap Circuits LIGHT Electronics Exploration Kit Kids will learn all about how electricity works with this fun kit in which circuits snap together. They can build over 175 amazing projects with over 55 color-coded circuit components. The kit is selling for $39.97, or 50% off the list price.View Deal

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit With this cool Star Wars droid, kids can learn how to control electronics using coding in more than six new block-based coding missions. Today, the kit is selling for $62.79, or 37% off list price.View Deal

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Slime Kit & Putty Lab Kit includes 8 fascinating varieties of slime & putty: pre-made magnetic putty, fluffy slime, glow-in-the-dark putty, liquid slime, color-changing putty, snotty slime, bouncing putty and 1 DIY glow-in-the-dark slime lab. Selling for $23.99, or 20% off list price.View Deal

Thames and Kosmos Kids First Chemistry Set Science Kit Put on your safety goggles for this fun science kit! Your child can conduct real experiments to identify different chemicals and even discover the invisible gas carbon dioxide and its very visible effects. Selling for $19.42, or 57% off list price.View Deal

Scientific Explorer Bubble Gum Factory Kids Science Kit Kids will have as much fun chewing their experiment as they had making and learning the science behind it. They can make gobs of gum from 8 different recipes or create their own concoctions. Selling for $11.11, or 59% off list price.View Deal

ZOOB BuilderZ S.T.E.M. Challenge Moving Building Modeling System With this 220-piece set, kids can build wacky creations, such as a catapult and a zip line. They can also solve challenges, such as hitting targets and making balls bounce. Selling for $15.90, or 68% off list price.View Deal

Thames & Kosmos Nanotechnology Kit Kids will get a feel for just how small a nanometer really is. For instance, they'll learn how charcoal is like a nanoscale sponge with filtering experiments. Selling for $64.99, or 48% off list price.View Deal