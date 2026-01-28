NASA is preparing for simulated launch of Artemis II mega moon rocket — and it could happen as early as Saturday

The Artemis II rocket is currently poised to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA will simulate a test launch of its Artemis II mega moon rocket as early as Saturday (Jan. 31), with the space agency announcing its engineers are on track or ahead of schedule.

The Artemis II mission, which could launch as early as Feb. 6, aims to send humans around the moon in preparation for the subsequent Artemis III mission that will land astronauts on its surface. This is the first time in more than 50 years that NASA is sending humans back to the moon, and the first time that a woman will be part of the crew.

The Artemis Program aims to put humans on the lunar surface by 2028. Artemis II is the first crewed spaceflight in the program and, assuming all goes to plan, will see four astronauts take a 10-day flight around the moon and back to Earth, testing systems ahead of the Artemis III lunar surface mission.

The upcoming simulated test launch is part of the final preparations NASA will undergo before confirming a launch date for Artemis II. The simulated launch will be preceded by a "wet dress rehearsal," during which engineers will test fueling the Artemis II rocket.

NASA wheeled out the mission’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft on Jan. 17. The rocket and spacecraft are currently sitting on a launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. With a 212-foot-tall (65 meters) core stage and a total height of 322 feet (98 m) with the Orion crew capsule on top, the structure is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

During the wet dress rehearsal, NASA's crew will demonstrate its ability to fill the rocket with more than 700,000 gallons (2.6 million liters) of cryogenic propellants. The rehearsal will also include a countdown to the simulated launch, scheduled for 9 p.m. EST. However, the tests could go on until around 1 a.m. EST, according to NASA .

The space agency noted that temperatures in Florida are lower than expected due to the Arctic blast currently hitting the U.S. Technicians are therefore taking steps to ensure environmental control systems keeping the SLS rocket and Orion at the appropriate temperature can handle the cold.

NASA's staff is also working on other issues, including Orion's potable water system, which initial samples revealed had higher levels of organic carbon than expected. This water system will supply drinking water to the Artemis II crew, according to the space agency.

Artemis II's four-person crew includes three NASA astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Christina Koch. The fourth member of the crew is Canadian Space Agency astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen.

The crew started quarantining in Houston Jan. 23, according to NASA . Astronauts go into quarantine ahead of a launch to ensure they don't get infected by illnesses that could delay their mission. NASA plans to fly the crew to Florida about six days ahead of launch.

The Artemis mission has previously experienced delays . For example, Artemis I returned to NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building twice in 2022 following issues during wet dress rehearsals. The rocket ultimately took off during NASA's fourth attempt at a launch in November 2022. As with all spaceflight missions, any date NASA proposes for a test or launch is subject to change. The potential launch windows for Artemis II extend to no later than April 2026.